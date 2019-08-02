Sentinels CEO files lawsuit against Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Sentinels CEO Robert Moore has filed a lawsuit against Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, according to a report by ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Moore alleges that Josh Kroenke, an executive within Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, violated a verbal agreement made between the two in January. The purchase of Echo Fox is a direct breach of this agreement.

Moore and Kroenke reportedly filed for a permanent partnership into the LCS in 2017, but were knocked back in Oct. 2017. The Sentinels, formerly known as Phoenix1, competed in the LCS for two years before missing out on a spot in the franchised league. Moore and the Sentinels has since helped with the operations of the Los Angeles Gladiators in the Overwatch League.

Moore has also claimed that Kroenke failed to reimburse the Sentinels for the costs of running KSE Esports, a subsidiary owned by Kroenke Esports & Entertainment. Moore said that he had paid certain things out of his own pocket for the Los Angeles Gladiators, and Kroenke has cut almost all communication with Moore.

Moore is seeking a majority stake in the KSE Esports subsidiary that is owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, as well as relief for costs incurred.