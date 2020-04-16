Secretlab donating 400,000 FDA-approved masks to hospitals in US, UK, and Singapore

Singapore-based gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab has donated 400,000 FDA-approved masks to three different countries to aid in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks are going to “healthcare workers in hospitals in the U.S., U.K., and Singapore,” the company announced today.

The manufacturer initially donated 50,000 masks on March 30 but has upped the number to 400,000 thanks to the help of its esports partners.

The company said that the effort expanding outside of the U.S. was “a true testament to what the esports community can achieve when united for a common cause.” Secretlab thanked frontline workers for their service in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On the gaming side of things, the coronavirus has put a stop to practically all offline events, including conventions such as E3 2020. Social distancing requirements have also opened up more time for video games, with Steam surging past 24.5 million concurrent players in April.

Most esports like League of Legends, Dota 2, and CS:GO suffered tournament cancellations but have since moved online in an effort to continue entertaining fans.

Other gaming companies have previously pledged support and monetary aid in the fight against the ensuing pandemic. Polish video game developer CD Projekt, known for The Witcher series, donated close to $1 million to the cause. Ndemic Creations, developer of the Plague Inc game where players’ goal is to create a deadly, population-wiping pathogen, donated $250,000 to WHO and CEPI.