CD Projekt donates close to $1 million to aid battle against COVID-19

It's not just monsters that need slaying.

Polish video game developer CD Projekt, best known for The Witcher series and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, is donating almost $1 million to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcin Iwinski, co-founder and joint CEO at CD Projekt, announced that the studio is working with established Polish non-govermental organization, Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, to provide extra medical equipment such as intensive care unit beds and personal protection sets for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Iwinski said: “We’d like to thank all the brave souls who fight for our well-being every day and hope these funds help in your effort to rid us of the virus.”

CD Projekt isn’t the only video game company to join the fray and help. Nintendo previously donated 9,500 N95 masks to the Eastside Fire & Rescue (EF&R) in North Bend, Washington. Ndemic Creations, developer of Plague Inc. game where players aim to create a pathogen that’s potent enough to eradicate the human race, donated $250,000 to WHO and CEPI.