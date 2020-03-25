Nintendo donates thousands of respirator masks to American fire and rescue teams

Nintendo has continued to be a beacon of light and positivity during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to providing comfort and distraction to a majority of the world with the release of Animal Crossing, Nintendo donated 9,500 N95 Particulate Respirator masks to the Eastside Fire & Rescue (EF&R) in North Bend, Washington, the city announced yesterday.

One of the many respirator masks donated | Image via Northbendwa.gov

The N95 Respirator masks are among the most requested items for first responders and health care providers during this pandemic.

Nintendo representative Jerry Danson said the masks were originally purchased for emergency preparedness planning. But with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company knew they were needed elsewhere.

Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the donation by saying that “staff will distribute the masks throughout the region to address immediate needs.” EF&R added that “as this crisis is unprecedented, the safety and security of community members is paramount in our daily mission.”

The city of North Bend also extended a personal thank you to Nintendo. “The communities served by the City of North Bend and Eastside Fire & Rescue deeply appreciate the generous donation from Nintendo.”