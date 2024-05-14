Jim Ryan replaced by 2 new Sony bosses in company reshuffle

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the now-empty role of chief executive of the company will be filled by two people, with Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino stepping into a dual role following Jim Ryan’s retirement today.

According to a May 13 press release shared by Sony, the chief executive role has been split into positions covering the two major groups of the multimedia company; Hulst will remain in charge of the business division including PlayStation Studios, Bungie, and PlayStation Productions, while Nishino commands the platform division focusing on technology and products. Both will report to company chairman Hiroki Totoki.

Ryan officially wrapped up at Sony in March. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GameIndustry.biz

“Over the last decade, SIE has grown tremendously, building upon our continuous successes in hardware, software, and services through a sharper focus on player engagement,” Totoki explained in the press release, adding that more information about the trio’s plan for SIE will be revealed in coming months.

Shortly after the decision was made public, Hulst tweeted that it was a “true privilege” to be guiding Sony into its new era. “I’m excited to continue working with incredibly talented teams and studios to deliver unforgettable game and entertainment experiences,” Hulst said.

Hulst is best known for founding Guerrilla Games, developers of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West series. He’s held his position as studio chief since 2019, while Nishino has been a part of Sony as far back as 2000 and has had several roles at the company.

Totoki had been holding the CEO office in an interim capacity after Ryan’s retirement announcement late last year, with the 30-year Sony veteran officially stepping away in March 2024 citing lifestyle difficulties and the constant move between the U.S. and Europe. “I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world,” Ryan said in his outgoing statement in September.

Hulst and Nishino officially begin their reign as co-CEOs in June.

