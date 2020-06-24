TiMi Studios is a subsidiary of Tencent Games. It develops mostly mobile games but has made titles of different genres for PC, mobile, and the Nintendo Switch.

Tencent is a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company, whose subsidiaries specialize in various internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence, and technology. TiMi Studios is a subsidiary of the gaming area.

The studio first started as Jade Studio in 2007 but was merged with Wolong Studio and Tianmeiyiyou Studio to form TiMi Studios. Since it was founded, it’s launched a total of 18 titles. That list includes Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor, Speed Drifters, and Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile. Last year, TiMi Studios partnered with The Pokémon Company to develop Pokémon Unite.

The studio’s first big hit was the massive Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, Honor of Kings. Launched in 2015, the game was the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide as of March 2020 with more than $112 million in gross revenue. PUBG Mobile, also from Tencent, took first place by receiving $232 million in user spending.

One year after launch, the studio introduced the King Pro League (KPL), an official competitive esport for Honor of Kings. The KPL marked the studio’s first entry into esports, providing a $12 million prize pool.

Call of Duty: Mobile is another successful title from the studio. Activision announced last year that it was partnering with TiMi Studios to develop the game. Call of Duty: Mobile was released worldwide in October 2019. Three days later, the game surpassed 35 million downloads and over $2 million in revenue.

The studio doesn’t specialize in MOBAs, releasing games of diverse genres like FPS and online racing.

Here are all of the games developed by TiMi Studios: