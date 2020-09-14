EA is completely retiring Origin with new EA desktop app

Electronic Arts is completely pivoting away from anything to do with EA Access and its Origin digital distribution platform with the launch of EA Play desktop app.

The company already rebranded the EA Access and the basic Origin Access subscription services to EA Play back in August, but this additional move looks to streamline the combined service into an improved version of past EA experiences through a common brand.

EA is retiring the 'Origin' brand and transitioning to EA Play.



A new EA App will replace the Origin launcher https://t.co/Ddrw12Vfht — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 14, 2020

EA says this new EA Desktop app will offer faster download speeds and updates for all of the company’s games. It will work as a hub for players to connect with friends on all platforms and a place where users can access their EA Play subscriptions, whether it be the $5 base service or the $15 EA Play Pro.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, EA senior vice president Mike Blank said the changes are intended to “create a more frictionless, fast, socially-oriented experience for our players, where it becomes the best place for them to connect with the people they want to play within the games they want to play.”

This gives players another option for playing EA games, as EA Play is available on Steam since the company launched a massive chunk of its games on the rival distribution service over the Summer. EA Play will also be bundled in as part of Xbox Game Pass later this year, meaning players get the benefits of both services at no additional cost.

IMPORTANT NEWS YOU SHOULD STOP SCROLLING AND READ IT THANKS



Starting later this year, @EA Play will be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & @XboxGamePassPC!



that is all pic.twitter.com/zhbUKN3Bjy — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 9, 2020

“The reality is that the health of the game is built upon the community around that game, the number of people who are playing that game,” Blank said to GamesIndustry.biz. “And so if we can help people enter into our games and enjoy them, again, by making them frictionless…that becomes a better experience for them, and then they’ll ultimately enjoy the game more and play the game more.”

EA has focused a lot on accessibility for its titles this year, and is working to bring more of its experiences to as many platforms as possible, including and increased presence on the Nintendo Switch moving forward.