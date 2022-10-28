EA clarifies physical games distribution stance and now you can relax

EA has responded to speculations that it’s not distributing physical games to certain countries.

EA’s latest annual report stated it was no longer distributing physical games to German-speaking countries. This would include countries like Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This confused a lot of gamers in Europe and beyond.

It especially had gamers confused since FIFA 23 had the largest number of players at launch of any FIFA title thus far. Why would EA get rid of physical distribution in a region that so heavily supported the soccer game series?

Image via EA

Now, EA has said that the reports were misinterpreted.

EA reached out to Eurogamer to discuss the rumor. A statement to the publication explained that physical distribution to Germany, Austria, and Australia has not stopped. These countries will continue being able to buy games from retailers “across the region.”

EA to get restructured in Germany and beyond

The misinterpretation could be due to the fact that EA is going through a “restructuring” in the region. This was also mentioned in the company’s latest annual report, according to German site Games Wirtschaft.

Some branches of the game developer located in that region are undergoing some changes. EA’s branch in Cologne used to say it imported, exported, distributed, sold, and manufactured products “related to videos, video games, and computer software.” This description was changed in the annual report to say “provision of services related to videos, video games, computer software, and interactive entertainment.”