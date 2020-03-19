DreamHack Summer and Dallas rescheduled

DreamHack’s events in Dallas and Sweden have been pushed back to later this year due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the tournament organizer announced today. Originally planned to be held in May and June respectively, both tournaments will now take place in early August.

DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said that “this action is precautionary” and “was not a decision taken lightly.” He added that legislators and health professionals were consulted in the making of the decision and that the “wellness of our communities” is his primary concern.

These DreamHack events were set to play host to a myriad of important esports circuit tournaments, such as The European Circuit Grand Finals in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Hearthstone Masters Tour, and the DreamHack Masters CS:GO event. They’re all still likely to go ahead as planned. DreamHack is “evaluating how to proceed with these tournaments and hope to share more information as soon as possible.”

DreamHack Summer will now take place from Aug. 6 to 9 at Elmia in Jönköping, Sweden. DreamHack Dallas is slated to be held from Aug. 14 to 16 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Ticket holders can read DreamHack’s FAQ page for information on how to obtain a refund.