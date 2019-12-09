DreamHack releases its full 2020 tournament schedule

After 25 years of hosting some of the biggest esports tournaments in the world, DreamHack confirmed its plans for 2020 today.

DreamHack will host at least 11 events in 10 cities across the globe next year. Although the company has yet to confirm what games players will compete in at each event, fans can expect to see the usual titles like CS:GO, Rocket League, Dota 2, and minor League of Legends competitions.

The full list of DreamHack events and locations for the 2020 season includes:

Leipzig: Jan. 24 to 26

Anaheim: Feb. 21 to 23

Dallas: May 22 to 24

Summer (Jönköping, Sweden): June 12 to 14

Valencia: July 3 to 5

Montreal: Sept. 11 to 13

Rotterdam: Oct. 16 to 18

Hyderabad: Oct. 30 to Nov. 1

Atlanta: Nov. 13 to 15

Winter (Jönköping, Sweden): Nov. 27 to 29

Sevilla: Dec. 11 to 13

These events will follow a successful 2019 for DreamHack. This year featured many firsts for the organizer, such as Besiktas’ win in Valencia, which was the first all-woman CS:GO tournament at a DreamHack event.

Fans also saw a new event debut in the U.S. after three years in Austin, Texas: DreamHack Dallas. And it looks like fans of DreamHack events have plenty to get excited about in 2020.