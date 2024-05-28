A man with blonde hair holding a a lantern in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate

Larian boss: Baldur’s Gate 4 ideas were ‘pushed around’ before passion problem stopped devs

You can't create magic without passion.
Hayley Andrews
Published: May 27, 2024 10:43 pm

With how hugely successful Larian Studio’s Game of the Year hit Baldur’s Gate 3 ended up being, it surprised many fans to hear they would be sheathing the sword instead of making Baldur’s Gate 4—though the sequel was discussed at one stage.

While the developers did toss around BG4 sequel ideas, Larian’s lead narrator Adam Smith revealed while speaking to GamesRadar recently, the early discussions “didn’t excite anyone” and when everyone agreed that there there was no inspiration striking and nothing to build on beyond what they’d already done, it was shelved.

Halsin, the druid, from BG3
BG3 will be hard to beat. Image via Larian Studios

In the end, though, Smith’s declaration won’t shock too many anymore; the BG3 studio already admited similar feelings during a panel with IGN in March. The devs are super fond of the world and adventure they made, Smith added, but the team now wants to move on—which they have every right to do, even if the ever-growing Baldur’s Gate community did expect some expansions and DLCs to come out eventually.

The reason why Larian isn’t developing BG4 in Smith’s revelation does speak volumes about the studio’s integrity and emphasis on creative vision though. While some producers may eagerly pull the trigger on a hit’s sequel because it worked and Larian likely could have ridden the success of BG3 forever now, they decided to take the more creative route. In today’s gaming industry, it’s rare for a studio to put their creativity and passion before making money and work on projects they don’t feel inspired to create.

As a BG3 and Larian fan, I’m sad to hear this incredible studio won’t be making the sequel. At the same time, I’m glad, because it means the devs can now focus on projects that light a fire in their creative hearts and inspire them to develop another incredible game; one I’m sure every Baldur’s Gate fan will be queuing up to play next.

Now all we have to do is cross our fingers and hope Larian’s next venture is just as big a success as Baldur’s Gate 3 ended up being.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.