How to move the scuffed rock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of secrets to find and uncover, with one of the earliest being the scuffed rock.

Locating hidden caches provides some great gear, loot, and sometimes more, so it’s always worth looking out for them—but you’ll need a character to pass a Perception check to locate them.

Fortunately, these can be done by all four characters in your party, and, should you fail each time, you simply have to leave the area and return.

If you’re yet to locate the scuffed rock and move it to bag the rewards, you can find out exactly how to do so here.

Where to find the scuffed rock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Head to this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The scuffed rock can be found to the southwest of the crashed Nautiloid ship, near to where you found Astarion.

If you missed it the first time around, which I did, you can return to the location by traveling to the point located on the map above.

To access the scuffed rock, you will need to jump down the cliff face, which results in fall damage unless you use a potion like feather falling to negate the impact.

How to move the scuffed rock

Move the rock to get your prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moving the scuffed rock requires a party member with a high strength score. If you’re at the start of the game and Lae’Zel is still following, switch to her and interact with the rock.

You’ll know if a character is strong enough by holding left click on the rock and trying to drag. If a blue line is shown, you can move it. When I returned to the location further in my playthrough, I used Karlach.

Once the rock is moved, an Ornate Chest will appear. You can now open it with any character and you can find the following items:

Harper’s Notebook

Ruby

Harper’s Map

Potion of Speed

Gold

Agate

Harper’s Map is a treasure chest, with the prize found near the Moonrise Towers. A nearby forest has a crescent sketched, with the word “CACHE.”

