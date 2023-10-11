Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds hilarious companion reaction to giving away Scratch the dog

The camp will be prepared for war to get him back.

Scratch might be everyone’s favorite doggo in Baldur’s Gate 3, but in Act Three, players are presented with an option to return him to a less-than-pleasant previous owner. While many players likely sought certain alternatives to this fate for Scratch, one gamer decided to experiment with the possibility of leaving him at the post house to a rather sad end.

After delivering Scratch to the post house, if your companions throw his ball to try to play fetch with him in camp, they will express how much they miss the white fluffy friend, and they’ll even suggest that you need to bust him out of the post house.

KodaGames on YouTube posted a compilation of companions throwing Scratch’s ball, and while most of them seemed to show a relatively tame longing for the missing dog, one companion, in particular, was especially adamant about getting him back. In fact, this companion seemed ready for war.

After throwing the ball once or twice, the evil companion Minthara will start asking questions like “Where is that damn dog?” The more you throw the ball, the more her true love of Scratch will come to the surface.

“Scratch is at the post house,” she’ll say. “We should organize a rescue mission.”

If you throw the ball again, Minthara will make it clear that she is prepared for war if it means that your camp can once again have Scratch in it.

Someone posted a video of the companion reactions if you give Scratch away in Act 3. They're all some version of "poor Scratch I miss him we gotta get him back" and then there's Minthara seasoning it with THEY HAVE CHOSEN DEATH pic.twitter.com/uByOHPU1L4 — Songbird (Tadpoled) (@SongbirdN7) October 10, 2023

“Who do we need to kill to get scratch back,” she’ll say.

For those worried that Koda let poor Scratch stay cooped up in a cage at the post office, you can put those fears to rest. The end of their video includes a rescue mission in which their squad rolls into the post house and frees all of the dogs from the mean kennel manager Mar’hyah.

