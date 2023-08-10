Baldur’s Gate 3: What is the Enemy of Justice condition in BG3?

In the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be a little difficult to contain your rage after witnessing their evil deeds. If you embrace the darkness within you and kill a guard, or 10, you may find yourself with one annoying condition known as the Enemy of Justice, which will cause you many pesky problems.

What is the Enemy of Justice condition in BG3, explained

The Enemy of the Justice condition in BG3 is a condition you receive for killing a guard, and any of their allied guards will attack you on sight.

It is a little ironic that you become an Enemy of Justice for killing a guard in the Goblin Camp because killing them seems like the right thing to do in this den of debauchery.

But that’s a complaint for another day.

So, how do you get this condition? You only get the condition if someone witnesses you killing a guard, and they tattle about it. Then all their guard friends will attempt to kill you if they see you. The worst part is that this debuff is permanent.

How to get rid of the Enemy of Justice condition in BG3

To get rid of the Enemy of Justice condition in BG3, you must find and kill the Witness before she talks to the guards. And you’ll find that the Witness is almost always the paralyzed Tiefling, Pandirna, who’s isolated in the storage shed in the Druid’s Grove.

A few Redditors believe it’s also strictly tied to the Goblins, as your actions phase no other race unless you kill someone in front of them. So, that’s something to keep in mind when killing the Goblin leaders.

To kill Pandirna, however, there are a few steps you must follow:

You must scare away the guards, Zorru and Eramas, stationed in front of her shed. Enter the shed and close the door behind you. She will call out to the guards, but there won’t be anyone to save her. Then you can kill your Witness.

If you can kill her without alerting the Druid’s Grove guards, you can escape, knowing you won’t be affected by the Enemy of Justice condition. And if you’re concerned about things like your storyline or how it will affect you, killing her won’t cause any problems because she’s not romanceable, and she doesn’t want to join your ragtag group.

It may be extreme, but we leave no loose ends here.

if you want a non-villainous route, or if you still have the debuff even after safely killing Pandirna, you can always reload a save file before receiving the Enemy of Justice condition and go from there.

To get rid of the debuff, I may have chosen the more villainous route. It’s up to you if you decide to kill her or reload a saved file. But a little villainy goes a long way if you’re trying to romance certain characters.

