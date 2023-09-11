Baldur’s Gate 3 players have the perfect idea for a DLC

With the dust settling after Baldur’s Gate 3‘s huge premiere in August, players are starting to come up with ideas for additional content, and one fan had the perfect suggestion for DLC.

A Reddit user called Asit1s shared their idea called Ascent Into Avernus on Sept. 10’s post. They explained the DLC would be about descending in Avernus and fighting to reclaim the heart of our beloved companion and best friend in many of our playthroughs, Karlach.

“There is nothing we need more than a succinct DLC where we beat Zariel into the ground, and have a date night in Waterdeep. Gale can come for entertainment,” they claimed.

I mean, who wouldn’t like to save Karlach? As Tina Turner sang, she’s “simply the best.” Screengrab via Dot Esports

Avernus is the first layer of the Nine Hells of Baator, where most of the Blood War took place. Karlach was forced by Zariel to fight in the war, to whom she was sold into eternal slavery. During her time in slavery, she was tweaked and an infernal engine was installed, which plays a huge part in her BG3 storyline.

The author of the DLC’s idea believes there would be nothing better than traveling to Avernus and getting Karlach’s heart back. Quite frankly, they’re not the only ones. On top of that, looking at her story’s endings, which we don’t want to spoil, it’s what would make a lot of sense.

“I will devote my entire life savings to help Larian make this come true,” the top comment reads. Well, they’re not alone. We would also donate as much as possible just to fix our best friend and have her live the life she has always deserved.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 being merely a month old, though, eventual DLCs will likely take years to arrive, especially if we want them to be as detailed and absorbing as the main game. Still, in the meantime, you could just replay the game for the 10th time and try a different route.

