Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree one companion overstayed their welcome

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe one companion should’ve stayed a camp follower rather than being able to join your party.

In a Reddit post on Sept. 24, one player shared their thoughts about Halsin. More specifically, they think the Druid should have never become a party member in Baldur’s Gate 3. Their main point behind the argument is that there is already another Druid in the game that becomes your companion at a similar time—Jaheira.

“Having two Druid companions but no Bard, Monk or Sorcerer seems a bit strange,” the author pointed out. Many players in the comments added that Halsin and Jaheira’s builds vary quite a lot. “It’s not like Jaheira behaves like a druid or Minsc like a ranger. Halsin thereby fills a role of his own that Jaheira doesn’t; a classic, archetype-primed Druid,” one of the comments reads.

Image via Larian Studios

Still, they do agree that Larian Studios could have added more companions with different classes. This time around, their personal favorite is Alfira, a Tiefling Bard, but they have already discussed it numerous times.

At the same time, the author claimed to like Halsin, so it’s not a matter of personal preference. We would agree to some point. While Halsin is likable, he joins the party later in the story, and it’s usually when Jaheira is already in my party, or I know she will be soon enough.

That’s why a bunch of players proposed one thing that seems like a perfect solution to the problem—make Halsin recruitable earlier in the game, ideally sometime after the battle for the Emerald Grove, or when you save him. That way, we could try out having Druid in our party way faster, and it actually would make us fond of Halsin, instead of having him being a camp NPC.

