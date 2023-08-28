Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with characters that you can recruit into your party and camp as Companions. While there are ten total NPCs that you can recruit, there are more that we think would make excellent additions to the party.

Each Companion contains not only their own strengths and weaknesses, but also their independent stories. Though the 10 Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 contain most of the race and class options available, there are still a few gaps left open. For example, there are no recruitable Dragonborn, Halfling, or Dwarf characters, nor any base Monks, Sorcerers, or Bards. Here a few characters that we think could make better companions than regular NPCs.

NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3 that should be Companions

Alfira

What’s the harm in a little bard? Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the first questlines that you will complete in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the conflict between the Druid’s Grove and Tiefling refugees. Several members of the refugees, including Alfira, are considering departing from the party. You can convince Alfira to stay, and if you decide to aid the refugees you can even help her write a song in your camp.

If you side with the Tieflings and secure safe passage, Alfira is a character that you run into several times throughout your campaign. Given the character’s repeated appearances, it would make sense for her to stay in your camp. The character would also fill the Bard void in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s companion list. Despite the fact that Volo can join your camp, you are never actually able to take the Bard in the field.

Barcus Wroot

He’s a little tied up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barcus Wroot is a fairly easy character to miss. If you happen upon the windmill in the Blighted Village, you’ll find Wroot tied to a windmill blade. You can either choose to allow the Goblins to continue tormenting Wroot, or convince them to leave. Even if you elect to save the Gnome, you will need to pull the correct lever to save poor Barcus.

Though Wroot’s initial fate may be played off for laughs, he actually serves a greater purpose in a larger storyline in the Grymforge. The Grymforge, compared to the Shadow-Cursed Lands or the city of Baldur’s Gate, has relatively few connections to your immediate party members. Having Wroot as an insider to the region, as well as the only Gnome representation, would be an immense benefit to your party.

Arabella

Let the kid fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arabella is another Tiefling refugee that you meet in Act One, though she certainly stands as the most interesting character from the group. If you save Arabella from the Druids and later send her to your camp whenever you find her in the Shadow Cursed Lands, you’ll begin to find out an ominous secret about the Tiefling child.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Arabella’s parents in BG3

If you found Withers, the undead Cleric will discover hidden magical powers in Arabella. Withers then vaguely states that she is “destined” for something massive, though declines to elaborate what this could be. Though she might only be a child, Arabella even briefly joining the party as a Wild Magic Sorcerer or Druid would be another great addition to the party.

About the author