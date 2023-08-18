Baldur’s Gate 3: How to free the Tieflings in Moonrise Tower in BG3

Moonrise Tower is built up as the climax for Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3 throughout the first several quest lines, and it does not disappoint. From the moment players enter the Cursed Shadow-Lands, there is a tangible change in tone and stakes. Things just got serious, and some players will decide they want to free the Tieflings.

Upon reaching the Last-Light Inn, a haven for the Harpers battling The Absolute and Tiefling refugees, you will learn that most of the Tiefling Refugees from Druid’s Cove have been kidnapped by the True Souls and are being held at Moonrise Tower.

This is, of course, dependent on whether you chose to help the Tieflings at Druid’s Cove in the first place. If instead, you chose to slaughter them, well then…shame on you, and no rescue mission. Typically, this rescue quest is given by Alfira, but if you selected the Dark Urge Background, it will be given by Rolan (for reasons that we’re still trying to forget).

Receiving the quest on a Dark Urge playthrough. Alfira is just…um…busy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where to find the Tieflings in Moonrise Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3

Like seemingly every single element of Baldur’s Gate 3, a successful rescue is not guaranteed. You’ll want to save often during this mission and be prepared to load your game when things go south. The most important thing to know is that you must rescue the Tieflings before actually assaulting Moonrise Tower (this is a good general rule of thumb in Baldur’s Gate 3: If you have a side quest and main quest in the same area, always complete the side quests first). If you assault Moonrise Tower with the Tieflings still in captivity, they cannot be rescued.

To reach the cell where the Tieflings are being held captive, you can actually skip the introductory cutscene to Moonrise Tower altogether. This is our recommendation, as you’ll want to avoid progressing other events in the tower as much as possible to ensure the rescue. To do so, simply follow the route highlighted below.

This routes makes for a pleasant stroll. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll have to jump over one broken bridge to actually reach the tower, but even a Sorcerer can do it. Upon landing at the base of the tower, you will be questioned for the purpose of your presence, however a skill check isn’t even needed. Simply lie and carry on.

The only actual entrance on this western part of the tower leads directly to the prison, so you’ll only need to change areas one time. Once inside, you’ll see a staircase on your left, a door in front of you, and a passage to your right. Follow the passage on the right a short distance and it will open up to the prison, where you’ll find both the Tiefling prisoners as well as a group of Deep Gnomes—who you may or may not recognize from the Underdark depending on your route.

Trying to talk to the Tieflings outright will prompt a guard to intervene, but a relatively easy Deception or Persuasion check will allow you to continue. Speak to Lia, and she will tell you that the Deep Gnomes are planning something and you should find out what. From here, you have a couple options. This guide will cover the easiest/most assured way you can go about the jail break.

Pretty nice hair-day for a prisoner. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best way to rescue the Tieflings in Moonrise Tower in BG3

Here’s your basic checklist. At this point, if you don’t have any of the following, simply pop over to your camp real quick and select the following companions, items, and spells:

Astarion, or any custom character with excellent Stealth.

or any custom character with excellent Stealth. Gale , or any other character who can cast Fog Cloud (this step isn’t 100 percent necessary, skip if its too much of a hassle for you.

, or any other character who can cast (this step isn’t 100 percent necessary, skip if its too much of a hassle for you. Any way to cast Misty Step —scroll, spell, or item. You only need to cast it once.

—scroll, spell, or item. You only need to cast it once. At least one hammer of any kind, preferably two (Wulbren, the Deep Gnome leader, has a hammer that can be found on the next floor up in a restricted section of Moonrise Tower. If for some reason you can’t find a hammer elsewhere, you do have this option).

Now that you’ve got those things, here’s how the rescue should go down. First, talk to Wulbren Bongle, the Deep Gnome leader. His cell is two to the left of the Tieflings. If he knows you from the Underdark, great. If not, its an easy Persuasion check to convince him that you’re here to help.

It’s a fair question. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once Wulbren trusts you, he will tell you that he needs whatever gear you can find to assist his clan to break down the back wall of their cell. After that, they’ll break down the back of the Tieflings’ cell. A solid plan, but could be better. Enter Astarion and the first hammer.

Select Astarion (or your preferred rogue) and toggle Group Mode off. Enter stealth, and make sure you’re out of all guards’ vision cones. There is a spot directly in front of Wulbren’s cell, towards the left corner, that works perfectly. Once you’re sure you’re hidden, throw the first hammer into Wulbren’s cell. He will pick it up and say he’s ready to go on your signal.

At this point, you have the option of casting Fog Cloud on the door of Wulbren’s cell. If you do, great—you’re pretty much done. Give the signal and wait.

If you don’t have Fog Cloud, despair not. Keeping Group Mode off, use Misty Step with whatever character has your second hammer to enter the Tieflings’ cell (this can also be Astarion, since at this point he’s done his primary job of throwing the hammer). Again, take care that you are not seen by any guards!

Wait for the Bat-Signal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once one character is safely inside the Tiefling cell, you can attack the back wall (as always, make sure you aren’t seen) and immediately switch characters to give the signal to Wulbren to do the same. This will cause both walls to fall simultaneously, and you won’t have to wait for Wulbren to come and destroy the Tiefling cell wall, potentially getting Tieflings killed during the wait. Conversely, Fog Cloud can buy time for Wulbren to reach the Tiefling wall before the escape is discovered.

There is an even safer way, though, and it’s still very simple. Choose one of two characters left in your party, move to the opposite side of the prison, and attack a guard. This will lock all guards into combat with that character while your other two are still free to act at will. Give the signal, attack walls, and enjoy a clean escape while the guards are distracted.

This method is essentially a guaranteed rescue—just be sure you have 100 gold handy for Withers, as that character serving as a distraction isn’t likely to make it out alive.

From here, the rescue is smooth sailing. Make sure you save at this point, as there will be one easy fight upon exiting the tunnel behind the prison cells. This fight shouldn’t cause any problems—you’re saving only in case of a random critical hit on Lia. After this fight, the Tieflings will have escaped, and you can meet them back at Last-Light Inn.

