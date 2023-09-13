Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree on which NPCs they wish could be companions

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an enourmous game filled with well-written NPCs. Players love them so much, they want to see a few available as companions during their playthroughs.

Players held a discussion on Reddit on Sept. 12. There, they argued which NPCs should be added as companions and provided some valid reasons why.

The author of the discussion began with Zevlor, which could nicely tie to the second act, where his personal quest could be linked to the refugees. While I agree the Tiefling is a really charming character and would be a nice asset to my team, I believe he died in my playthrough while defending the Emerald Grove (I’m still sorry).

Players couldn’t decide on a single character. The top comment mentions Alfira, who’s a Tiefling Bard that can be found at the Druid Grove. Their reasoning is simple yet makes a lot of sense—there is no Bard companion in the game, and Alfira would fill in the gap perfectly.

Dammon is the best dude, and he should definitely join our party. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Others included some lesser-known, almost episodic NPCs like one Sadist in the Goblin Camp, a Tiefling Archer that is spying on Githyanki, but also some important characters like Barcus, Isobel, and Dame Aylin. But, my personal favorite, also mentioned by a bunch of players, is Dammon.

Dammon has already been selected as the hottest character in Baldur’s Gate 3 (for a valid reason), and I believe he’d make a great companion. With so many interactions we already have with him throughout the story, he already feels like a part of our team. Why couldn’t he then join us permanently?

All in all, though, it would take a lot of effort for Larian to introduce so many companions. Each of the possible ones have unique, branching storylines, that must’ve required dozens if not hundreds of hours to polish.

