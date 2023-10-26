Baldur’s Gate 3 player channels their inner Usain Bolt with this speedy Monk build

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players come up with all kinds of weird and wonderful builds, and on Oct. 25, one player unleashed their inner Usain Bolt by creating the fastest Monk to ever run in Faerûn.

In a video posted to YouTube, player Chris Reven showed their Monk traveling at 100 miles per hour. They achieved this with a combination of spells and equipped items to enhance their Tav’s movement speed.

Essentially, they turned themselves into the Baldur’s Gate 3 version of Usain Bolt, and we’ve never seen anything like it.

“A single round is six seconds and my Monk moves 880ft. That’s 146.66 feet per second, which if you convert to mph is 99.995mph,” the description reads. To achieve it, Reven used three Dashes, Click Heels, the Crusher Ring, and the Longstrider buff, just to name a few parts of the equation.

Ultimately, the Monk travelling at 100 miles per hour doesn’t translate to their literal speed, but rather the distance covered in a single turn, as it works in turn-based mode. Still, the Tav ends up running for an impressive 70 seconds, which is well beyond what I could’ve imagined.

Usain Bolt’s 100 meter sprint record stands at 44.72 kilometers per hour, according to the official Olympics site. 100 miles per hour is about 160 kilometers per hour, so if Reven’s calculations are correct, the Monk was almost four times faster than Bolt.

With Reven’s character outpacing Bolt by such a large margin, perhaps they’re more akin to a comic book character with superhuman speed, like the Flash or Quicksilver.

About the author