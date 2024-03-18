Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Club of Hill Giant Strength in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is brimming with magical items that can empower your characters far beyond the damage or AC it provides. The Club of Hill Giant Strength is one such item, but this uncommon club is tricky to track down.

Recommended Videos

Baldur’s Gate 3 players familiar with the Dungeons & Dragons source material may find several familiar items from the table-top RPG. The Club of Hill Giant Strength is a powerful weapon to add to your party’s arsenal, as it raises your character’s base Strength score to 19. Given your ability scores max out at 20, this is a pretty easy way to nearly max out this stat.

Before you can equip this club and start chucking boulders at enemies, you first need to find it. To do this, you need to reach Act Two and find the Arcane Tower in the Underdark.

How to find the Arcane Tower in BG3

The Underdark is filled with dangerous flora and fauna. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arcane Tower is a fast travel waypoint found in the south western corner of the Underdark. The fastest way to get here I’ve found so far is to travel to the Underdark – Beach location wherein you deal with Gekh Coal and his Druegar slavers.

Once you deal with Gekh Coal, ascend back up to the higher level and begin heading south. Go past the small area with explosive plants and head west until you reach your first Arcane Turret.

Arcane Turrets defend the outside of the Arcane Tower. While these turrets deal relatively minimal damage, they can slowly but surely drain your party’s health. The only way to deal with Arcane Turrets is to disable the bots with lightning damage. For this, I brought along Gale and had him cast Witch Bolt on each turret, but lightning damage in any form will do the trick.

The Arcane Tower is filled with magical secrets waiting to be discovered. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once inside the Arcane Tower, you need to find the generator at the bottom floor and add a Sussur Bloom to access the use of the elevator. As soon as you have the elevator operational, use it to ascend up to the top floor.

Where to find the Club of Hill Giant Strength in BG3

If you sit on the stool, your character remarks on feeling much, much more powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Club of Hill Giant Strength in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be found at the top of floor of the Arcane Tower. In the corner of the room is a toppled-over bar stool. Strike the bar stool to destroy it, and then you can loot the Club of Hill Giant Strength.

This may appear confusing, but many of the mundane items found throughout the Arcane Tower are secretly magical items that can either help or hurt your party. In the case of the bar stool, this is the sole way to find this Strength enhancing club.

The Club of Hill Giant Strength is a uncommon magical weapon that increases the wielder’s Strength to 19 automatically. Instead of using this on a Barbarian or Fighter, which typically already has high Strength, I tended to keep my club with a weaker character that rarely engaged with melee to keep a higher score.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more