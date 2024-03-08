Baldur’s Gate 3: All Bernard answers in the Arcane Tower

While exploring the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter the Arcane Tower, where you can find the dangerous robot, Bernard, who is quietly awaiting his master’s return. Here, there are specific answers you must find and choose when speaking with him to ensure you don’t make him hostile.

Pick these answers and dialogue options to get the best results in BG3.

BG3: All Bernard answers locations

Be careful of the turrets around the tower. Image via Larian Studios

In BG3, you must find four books within the Arcane Tower of the Underdark that contain the correct answers to Bernard’s dialogue options. The four books with Bernard’s answers can be found at the following locations:

Dusty Book (X:-30 and Y:-272) Threadbare Book (X: -49 and Y: -288) Torn Out Paper (X: -34 and Y: -299) The Roads to Darkness (X: -27 and Y: -295)

It’s important to note if you don’t find all four books, you won’t get the secret fifth dialogue option, which makes him friendly, and you won’t know the answers to his questions. If Bernard turns hostile after wrong answers, you’ll have to fight and kill him. So, as soon as you’ve found these books, head to the top floor and speak to Bernard.

BG3: Correct answers to Bernard’s questions

When you’ve found all four books that contain the answers to Bernard’s questions in BG3, he will ask you, “New sounds through damp and dark oppression break. Is it the foe, that foul, contemptuous heel?” To this, you will choose the following dialogue option: “Or art thou friend, a rescue from my lonely wake?”

By choosing this option, you will open a new, friendly dialogue path. These are all the questions (or statements) and their correct answers:

Bernard : “Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.” You: “How can I trust? How will I ever know? / How can I show myself, my darkest self?”

: “Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.” Bernard : If you do not your deepest secrets show? Reveal your truth, give what you wish to see.

: If you do not your deepest secrets show? Reveal your truth, give what you wish to see. You: Bernard will place the Guiding Light ring on a table for you to collect. There’s also a parchment for you to get as well. Speak to Bernard.

Bernard: “Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.” You: “These empty sheets are all that’s left of you. The last of all the thoughtless gifts you gave.” Bernard will give you a healing scroll.



There is also a dialogue option where you can hug Bernard, which is also safe to do if you want. Once you equip the ring, you will notice a new elevator button that leads to a basement where you will find the Staff of Arcane Blessing.

Although you can kill all the constructs, Bernard included, to get these BG3 items, it’s easier to find all the answer books in the tower and choose the suitable dialogue options.