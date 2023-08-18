Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill or help Gekh Coal in BG3?

In Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3, you get the choice between taking the Underdark or Overland route to the Shadow-Cursed Lands. If you decide to delve into the Underdark, you will likely run into the Duergar Gekh Coal.

This Duergar slaver is the subject of various quests found throughout the Underdark. The Myconid Colony has a quest to slay the Duergar, while Gekh Coal himself has a quest chain that leads to the Grymforge area. This leaves you with the tough choice between deciding whether this character is a friend or foe. If you are unsure of how to interact with Gekh Coal, this is everything you need to know about both choices.

Where to find Gekh Coal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gekh Coal, along with his gang of Duergar, can be found in the southern region of the Underdark. The specific region is labeled as the Underdark – Beach. Once you arrive to Coal’s dock, Coal will immediately act hostile toward your party. Use the map below for reference.

The Beach can be found near a destroyed village | Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you can pass a skill check, then Coal will allow you to pass through and even give you a quest to help find a pair of missing boots. No matter if you decide to kill or help Coal, you can take his boat to venture to Grymforge.

Should you kill or help Gekh Coal in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you fail your skill check to persuade Gekh Coal to let you pass, or simply provoke him, you will immediately be thrusted into combat and will be forced to kill Coal. If you slay Coal and his companions, you will automatically complete the “Defeat the Duergar Intruders” quest for the Myconid Colony.

You can take Coal’s boat to the Grymforge either way | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Even if you kill Coal, you can still use his boat to ferry across the waters to arrive to the Grymforge. If Coal is dead, then another Duergar ship will meet you halfway to interrogate you about Coal’s fate. You can always Deceive or Intimidate this ship, though if you fail then you will face another fight against these slavers.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to save Nere and leave the Underdark in BG3

If you elect to help Gekh Coal, you can complete the “Find the Missing Boots” quest to enter the Grymforge with slightly higher esteem. Still, don’t expect this group to be too friendly to you.

Personally, I chose to kill Gekh Coal shortly after meeting him. The fight isn’t too difficult, but I recommend walking with either Faerie Fire or See Invisibility spells, as several Duergar have the ability to turn invisible. Of course, if you are rolling an evil character, then Coal might make the perfect friend for you.

About the author