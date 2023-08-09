Baldur’s Gate 3: How to disable Guardian statues in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of surprises, and some can blast you to death in a single hit, like Guardian statues. If you’re careless about your surroundings while playing BG3, the chances are you may have lost a few characters to Guardian statues on your journey.

You don’t have to take a loss every time you see a Guardian statue, though there are ways to deal with them. While some include brute force, you can also get rid of them in a peaceful and sneaky manner.

Once you destroy a nearby Guardian statue, you can continue worrying about enemies instead.

How to deal with Guardian statues in BG3

Throughout our playthroughs, we’ve opted for destroying Guardian statues with powerful range attacks in BG3. But you can also disable Guardian statues in BG3 with the following method:

Look for blue glowing tablets nearby the Guardian statue.

Use the stealth mode by choosing a character and using the “hide” mechanic.

While hidden, move toward the blue, glowing tablets while minding the nearby enemies’ field of view.

These blue glowing tablets are switches, and you’ll need to interact with them to turn off the Guardian statue.

A dreaded Guardian statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is what the switch looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon turning off the blue switch, the Guardian statue’s red glowing eyes will fade, and that’s how you’ll know if it’s safe to move around. If you choose to go with the stealthy option, we recommend only using one of your characters for the mission. Sneaking around without the rest of your party will be easier, and you won’t have to sacrifice your whole team if the operation goes south.

As you neutralize outside threats to your party, you can focus on finding legendary items like Blood of Lavender or completing vital quests like finding Nightsong in BG3.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the stone disc puzzle in the Defiled Temple in BG3

About the author