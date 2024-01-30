Baldur’s Gate 3: How to complete the Mind Blown achievement in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there is quite an array of achievements you can try to tackle. Most of these involve complex challenges, but some, like Mind Blown, involve some interesting social encounters instead.

Whether you’re hoping to obtain every achievement you can or simply want to know what this one entails so you can decide if it’s right for your story, here’s how to complete the Mind Blown achievement in BG3.

How to get the Mind Blown achievement in BG3

To get the Mind Blown achievement in Baldur’s Gate 3, you have to briefly romance the Emperor, which can be done in Act Three after you first complete the Visit the Emperor’s Old Hideout quest.

What this achievement entails is spending one intimate night with the Emperor. This character doesn’t have a full-on romance like other companions, but this is a singular instance where you can romance them to unlock a special achievement.

The Mind Blown achievement is tied to your Guardian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to generally be positive and friendly toward your Guardian to have any chance of actually unlocking the Mind Blown achievement. Choosing to expand your Illithid powers is a good way to help this process along, but you should still be able to get it as long as you haven’t outright rejected and shunned this character before Act Three.

After you’ve visited the Emperor’s old hideout, you need to take a Long Rest, possibly a few if you have other night scenes to get through first. Just keep taking Long Rests until the Emperor appears in your dreams again.

Once they do, you want to talk with them and choose all of the most positive and favorable options. Here are all of the exact dialogue options you’ll be presented with and how you should respond to unlock the Mind Blown achievement.

The Emperor: “I have no more secrets from you. No need to resort to subterfuge. We are true allies now, working towards a common goal.” You: “You don’t really sound like a mind flayer,” “You led an exciting life. Why did you conceal it from me?,” or “You did some pretty bad things. I’m not sure how I feel about being your ally.”

The Emperor: “I studied you. Your motivations, your actions, your desires. I deduced the best way to align your actions with my own.” You: “And what did you learn?” or “You make it sound like I was some sort of experiment.”

The Emperor: “Sometimes I felt like we were dancing our way toward something deeper…” You: “True” or “You’re trying to flirt with me now?”

The Emperor: “You know… this might be our last chance to explore the possibility of a…deeper relationship. Is that something you want?” You: “Lean in towards it” or “Take its tentacle in your hand, inviting it in.”



Be warned, this romance scene gets pretty intense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this, you’ll then try to pass an Intelligence (History) check to recall where Mind Flayer’s mouths are located. If you pass, you’ll know that its mouth is located beneath its tentacles, which means you can make a move for it. But if you fail, you’ll then be given the option to “Kiss the tentacle and hope that it’s an erogenous appendage.” Either way, you’re still on track to get the Mind Blown achievement.

Before you can go further, you have to decide whether you want to spend the intimate night with the Emperor’s disguise, which is the Guardian you created early on, or its true form, which is the Mind Flayer. You can choose either option and still obtain the Mind Blown achievement.

A cutscene of the romantic night will then play and you’ll then wake up next to the Emperor. They’ll accidentally let three random companions from camp get a glimpse of you since they were distracted by your intimate night, but none of them will bring up this sight and you can’t romance the Emperor further. This means there are no consequences for choosing to spend the night with the Emperor and obtaining the Mind Blown achievement.

Only a small number of players have this one unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After your night with the Emperor, the Mind Blown achievement will officially be unlocked. It’s one of the least unlocked achievements in BG3, so you’ll be joining a pretty exclusive club.