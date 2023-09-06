Baldur’s Gate 3: All Achievements for BG3 on PC

Plus when you can complete them in the campaign.

A character standing on a roof looking down at the city's crowd.
Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) has 53 achievements you can get while playing through the three arcs across the Forgotten Realms. There is a lot of work to complete 100 percent of this incredible game.

It’s a reasonable number of achievements considering Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s base game has a reach narrative like BG3 and features 51 and 52 achievements respectively.

Achievements are milestones you can reach as you play. They include campaign actions and conditions you can meet, like reaching a number of kills, for example. There is only one achievement related to difficulty in BG3 though.

All Achievements for BG3 on PC

Act One features 11 achievements, Act Two has seven, while Act Three has six. There are also six companion achievements, 16 you can do in battle or get by interacting with the world, one you need to follow through the whole campaign, and six related to the endings.

Here are the BG3 achievements on Steam. They are mostly related to things you can do around the world and in combat rather than campaign-related.

AchievementGameplayCondition
Descent from AvernusAct OneTake control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells.
RoleplayerWorldComplete 10 background goals in a single playthrough–you are one with your character.
Bedrolls and BreakfastWorldYou have to take four full long rests in a single playthrough.
Dig for VictoryWorldFive buried chests need to be dug up in a single playthrough.
No Penny RequiredWorldSuccessfully use detect thoughts and pry into someone’s mind.
EscapologistWorldBreak out of prison after getting arrested.
OutsourcingWorldRecruit a hireling and befriend them or use them as cannon fodder.
Jack of All TradesWorldMulticlass into every class without asking Withers to change your character in a single playthrough.
HomebrewerWorldYou need to create three new alchemical solutions in one single playthrough.
Kill Two Birds with One GnomeWorldYou have to use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another.
BuskerWorldPlay sweet sweet music and earn 100 gold in a single playthrough.
Action SurgeWorldPerform five attacks in one turn.
Fists of FuryWorldUse an unarmed strike to kill a character.
Devil’s in the DetailsAct OneDefeat Commander Zhalk in Nautiloid.
Non-Invasive ProcedureAct TwoKill the surgeon before you get operated on in combat.
Penny PincherAct TwoThe Toil collector needs to be defeated before she uses Gold against you.
Fancy FootworkAct ThreeDefeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress without activating any traps.
Crash LandingAct ThreeKnock the dragon out of the sky mid-flight in Wyrmway.
Bottoms UpWorldOnly use alcohol to Long Rest.
Shove OffWorldDefeat a creature with falling damage.
BookwormWorldYou need to read 100 different books in one single playthrough.
Punch DrunkWorldWhile a party member is drunk defeat twenty opponents in a single playthrough.
Fetch QuestAct OnePlay fetch with Scratch.
Critical HitDifficultyUse Tactician Mode to complete the game.

Hidden achievements

If you don’t want to take any spoilers about what you can do in Baldur’s Gate 3, we recommend not checking the next list, as most of them are about specific events of the campaign from Act One to Three, possible endings, and companion quests.

Here are all the hidden achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

AchievementGameplayCondition
Pest ControlAct OneKill the spider Matriarch before her eggs hatch – why do they have so many legs?
A Grym FateAct OneKill the Adamantine Golem without using the Forge Hammer.
Interfectorem DraconisAct ThreeKill Qudenos, the Red Dragon in the Upper City.
Repairing the WeaveСompanionStabilize Gale’s Netherese Orb.
The Lich-Queen’s WrathAct TwoAlly with Voss against the Githyanki God-Queen.
To Bloom in Darkest NightСompanionGift Shadowheart a night orchid – her favorite flower.
Hot DateСompanionRomance and go on a date with Karlach- now that’s playing with fire.
Just a NibbleСompanionLet Astarion bite you – ouch.
LoopholeСompanionBreak Wyll’s pact with Mizora.
Embrace Your UrgeAct ThreeBecome Bhaal’s ultimate weapon by becoming his slayer.
The Plot ThickensAct OneLeave Act I – for somewhere altogether dark.
The City AwaitsAct TwoLeave Act II – Baldur’s Gate is over the horizon.
All’s Well That Ends WellEndingFinish the game with a thank you message from Larian Studios.
Absolute Power CorruptsEndingReign with Terror: Take control of the Netherbrain for the Absolute and take over the world.
Hero of the Forgotten RealmsEndingSave the Day: Kill the Netherbrain and destroy the Absolute.
Sins of the FatherEndingClaim your Throne of Blood: Take control of the Netherbrain for Bhaal and rule the world.
CeremorphosisEndingMake the Ultimate Sacrifice: Become a Mindflayer for defeating the Netherbrain.
Expand Your MindAct OneConsume a Parasite and unlock a new power–is it meant to wriggle a whole way down?
You Have Two Hands for a ReasonAct OnePet scratch and the Owlbear cub at the same time – the greatest joy an adventurer could ask for.
Rude, Crude, and full of AttitudeAct OneFind and summon Shovel, the talking Quasit.
Forged in Blood and FireAct OneCraft an item in the Adamantine Forge.
Under Lock and KeyAct TwoRescue all the prisoners from the depths of Moonrise Towers in one playthrough.
She Cannot be Caged!Act OneRescue Sazza from the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, and Moonrise Towers in a single playthrough.
Taking BloodAct TwoSteal the Blood of Lathander from underneath the Rosymorn Monastery.
Leave No One BehindWorldSave every Tiefling Refugee throughout the game in a single playthrough.
Murder in Baldur’s GateAct ThreeCoat the streets of Baldur’s Gate with Blood: Become an Unholy Assassin of Bhaal.
No Free LunchesAct TwoDefeat the Apostle of Myrkul before it consumes any Necromites.
First BloodAct ThreeKill Orin, the Red, while her cultists are performing their Ritual Chant.
Mind BlownСompanionRomance with the Emperor.
