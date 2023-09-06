Baldur’s Gate 3: All Achievements for BG3 on PC

Plus when you can complete them in the campaign.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) has 53 achievements you can get while playing through the three arcs across the Forgotten Realms. There is a lot of work to complete 100 percent of this incredible game.

It’s a reasonable number of achievements considering Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s base game has a reach narrative like BG3 and features 51 and 52 achievements respectively.

Achievements are milestones you can reach as you play. They include campaign actions and conditions you can meet, like reaching a number of kills, for example. There is only one achievement related to difficulty in BG3 though.

All Achievements for BG3 on PC

Act One features 11 achievements, Act Two has seven, while Act Three has six. There are also six companion achievements, 16 you can do in battle or get by interacting with the world, one you need to follow through the whole campaign, and six related to the endings.

Here are the BG3 achievements on Steam. They are mostly related to things you can do around the world and in combat rather than campaign-related.

Achievement Gameplay Condition Descent from Avernus Act One Take control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells. Roleplayer World Complete 10 background goals in a single playthrough–you are one with your character. Bedrolls and Breakfast World You have to take four full long rests in a single playthrough. Dig for Victory World Five buried chests need to be dug up in a single playthrough. No Penny Required World Successfully use detect thoughts and pry into someone’s mind. Escapologist World Break out of prison after getting arrested. Outsourcing World Recruit a hireling and befriend them or use them as cannon fodder. Jack of All Trades World Multiclass into every class without asking Withers to change your character in a single playthrough. Homebrewer World You need to create three new alchemical solutions in one single playthrough. Kill Two Birds with One Gnome World You have to use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another. Busker World Play sweet sweet music and earn 100 gold in a single playthrough. Action Surge World Perform five attacks in one turn. Fists of Fury World Use an unarmed strike to kill a character. Devil’s in the Details Act One Defeat Commander Zhalk in Nautiloid. Non-Invasive Procedure Act Two Kill the surgeon before you get operated on in combat. Penny Pincher Act Two The Toil collector needs to be defeated before she uses Gold against you. Fancy Footwork Act Three Defeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress without activating any traps. Crash Landing Act Three Knock the dragon out of the sky mid-flight in Wyrmway. Bottoms Up World Only use alcohol to Long Rest. Shove Off World Defeat a creature with falling damage. Bookworm World You need to read 100 different books in one single playthrough. Punch Drunk World While a party member is drunk defeat twenty opponents in a single playthrough. Fetch Quest Act One Play fetch with Scratch. Critical Hit Difficulty Use Tactician Mode to complete the game.

Hidden achievements

If you don’t want to take any spoilers about what you can do in Baldur’s Gate 3, we recommend not checking the next list, as most of them are about specific events of the campaign from Act One to Three, possible endings, and companion quests.

Here are all the hidden achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

Achievement Gameplay Condition Pest Control Act One Kill the spider Matriarch before her eggs hatch – why do they have so many legs? A Grym Fate Act One Kill the Adamantine Golem without using the Forge Hammer. Interfectorem Draconis Act Three Kill Qudenos, the Red Dragon in the Upper City. Repairing the Weave Сompanion Stabilize Gale’s Netherese Orb. The Lich-Queen’s Wrath Act Two Ally with Voss against the Githyanki God-Queen. To Bloom in Darkest Night Сompanion Gift Shadowheart a night orchid – her favorite flower. Hot Date Сompanion Romance and go on a date with Karlach- now that’s playing with fire. Just a Nibble Сompanion Let Astarion bite you – ouch. Loophole Сompanion Break Wyll’s pact with Mizora. Embrace Your Urge Act Three Become Bhaal’s ultimate weapon by becoming his slayer. The Plot Thickens Act One Leave Act I – for somewhere altogether dark. The City Awaits Act Two Leave Act II – Baldur’s Gate is over the horizon. All’s Well That Ends Well Ending Finish the game with a thank you message from Larian Studios. Absolute Power Corrupts Ending Reign with Terror: Take control of the Netherbrain for the Absolute and take over the world. Hero of the Forgotten Realms Ending Save the Day: Kill the Netherbrain and destroy the Absolute. Sins of the Father Ending Claim your Throne of Blood: Take control of the Netherbrain for Bhaal and rule the world. Ceremorphosis Ending Make the Ultimate Sacrifice: Become a Mindflayer for defeating the Netherbrain. Expand Your Mind Act One Consume a Parasite and unlock a new power–is it meant to wriggle a whole way down? You Have Two Hands for a Reason Act One Pet scratch and the Owlbear cub at the same time – the greatest joy an adventurer could ask for. Rude, Crude, and full of Attitude Act One Find and summon Shovel, the talking Quasit. Forged in Blood and Fire Act One Craft an item in the Adamantine Forge. Under Lock and Key Act Two Rescue all the prisoners from the depths of Moonrise Towers in one playthrough. She Cannot be Caged! Act One Rescue Sazza from the Emerald Grove, Goblin Camp, and Moonrise Towers in a single playthrough. Taking Blood Act Two Steal the Blood of Lathander from underneath the Rosymorn Monastery. Leave No One Behind World Save every Tiefling Refugee throughout the game in a single playthrough. Murder in Baldur’s Gate Act Three Coat the streets of Baldur’s Gate with Blood: Become an Unholy Assassin of Bhaal. No Free Lunches Act Two Defeat the Apostle of Myrkul before it consumes any Necromites. First Blood Act Three Kill Orin, the Red, while her cultists are performing their Ritual Chant. Mind Blown Сompanion Romance with the Emperor.

About the author