Baldur’s Gate 3: How to beat the Guardian of Faith in BG3

If you have ventured into the Mountain Pass region of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you might have stumbled into the Rosymorn Monastery. It’s here where you can take on a quest called the Blood of Lathander and reach the Githankyi Creche, but it’s also where the Guardian of Faith lives.

In the Rosymorn Monastery, you are able to find a Guardian of Faith conjuration sitting in a locked room. The guardian has a gold circle surrounding it and is where you can pick up a weapon that is placed on a platform in the stained glass window room for the Blood of Lathander quest.

If you are trying to complete that quest and keep dying to the Guardian of Faith, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered with every tip and trick you will need to get past it.

How to kill the Guardian of Faith in Baldur’s Gate 3

Whether you got into the Guardian of Faith’s room through the back broken window or lockpicked your way in through the front door, the enemy will actually not attack you on sight.

Instead, it will only attack if you pick up the Ceremonial Battleaxe off the ground or step into its gold circle. At this point, combat will ensure. The Guardian of Faith has some devastating attacks that can leave your party stunned if you don’t know the proper way to kill it.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get and use Divine Intervention in BG3

My first recommendation is to only attack the Guardian of Faith with ranged attacks. While you can defeat it with melee attacks, the Guardian will only attack characters that are within the gold circle on the ground. As such, as long as you stay outside of the circle and hit it with spells, arrows, or bombs, you will be able to keep your entire party intact.

The main attack you want to watch out if you do go inside the circle for is Strike of the Guardian, which can deal a ton of damage to your characters. You also don’t want to move much around the Guardian, as it hits you after a miss and has attacks of opportunity.

As long as you stay outside of the circle and have some semblance of ranged attacks, you can blow past the Guardian of Faith with ease in BG3.

About the author