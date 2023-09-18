Baldur’s Gate 3 dev slams ‘disingenuous’ criticism of Bethesda and Starfield

After Baldur’s Gate 3‘s very successful launch, Starfield followed with its own premiere, unfortunately not as perfect as Larian Studios’ game. A bunch of players have slammed Bethesda for its sci-fi space title, and Larian developers have defended it on social media.

Director of publishing at Larian Studios, Michael Douse, stood in Bethesda’s defense after it was called dispassionate about its game. “The difference that passion makes,” the original comment wrote.

This is a really disingenuous oversimplification, man. It’s not true, or right, so suggest that the average developer at Bethesda lacks passion. You can respect those folks while disliking the game. But you can’t say they didn’t care. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) September 14, 2023

But, Douse disagreed and claimed the comment to be a “disingenuous oversimplification.” He added it’s not true or right to believe Bethesda developers lack passion. At the same time, Douse acknowledged some players may dislike the game, but they shouldn’t claim the developers didn’t care when making it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is arguably the favorite in the race for the game of the year, though it was expected Starfield would be the front-runner in that regard. The newest Bethesda game is still an enjoyable experience, though it’s not as flawless as Baldur’s Gate 3, and in the eyes of many is a typical Bethesda game.

Naturally, though, this doesn’t give the community the right to insult the developers, especially over a lack of passion. If anything, Todd Howard and his team underlined numerous times how excited they were to launch Starfield, and how much effort they’ve put into it.

On top of that, there’s still much to come for Starfield. Next year, modders will receive the creation tool kit, which will allow them to be as creative as they want to. Nothing has been said about Baldur’s Gate 3 DLCs on the other hand, but, fans already have some ideas.

About the author