Shroud: Biggest Starfield failure proves Baldur’s Gate 3 is ‘easily’ game of the decade

During a deep dive into Starfield, Shroud identified its biggest flaw: a noticeable lack of player choices and decisions. When stacked against the immersive and intricate world of Baldur’s Gate 3, where every choice can lead to a different outcome, Starfield seemed to come up short.

It happened while he was tackling a short side-quest called The Art Dealer during his Twitch stream on Sep. 6.

The Twitch star wanted to see if there were other ways to finish it but found there was only one way to end the quest—by retrieving the art and returning it to the character. Shroud immediately expressed his frustration, saying Starfield simply doesn’t offer the depth you’d expect. When you think you can approach a situation differently, often you can’t.

He went on to compare this to his experience in Baldur’s Gate 3, stating the freedom is unparalleled. Out of 80 hours of gameplay, only twice did he feel restricted. It allowed him to play exactly how he wanted, and he loved it.

This realization prompted him to champion Baldur’s Gate 3 as the standout “game of the decade,” praising its unmatched depth and player-driven narrative.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is by far the game of the fucking decade,” he proclaimed. “It takes the choice of video games and surpasses everything I’ve ever played. It’s fucking incredible. It’s literally such an incredible, remarkable experience that you’ll never forget playing that fucking game.”

While he couldn’t say the same about Starfield, he certainly didn’t hate it. The Twitch star rated it “an honest eight out of 10,” even adding an extra point to make it nine because he’s a Bethesda fan.

That’s an excellent rating that falls in line with most other reviews out there, including ours here at Dot Esports. However, it’s quite clear he was far more impressed with what Baldur’s Gate 3 had to offer, and he’s not alone. Other players are convinced it’s a strong contender to win Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

