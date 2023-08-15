Baldur’s Gate 3 players love one thing about the game, but it’s not what you might think

Players are feeling a lot of freedom, and it's about way more than the open world.

The open-world experience in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be both overwhelming and astonishingly liberating for gamers that are looking to fully immerse themselves in the fantasy role-play game.

One system in the game has especially stood out to gamers that want to feel that sense of freedom and a truly open-world game—questing. Posting to social media, gamers on Reddit have shared that the questing in the game has never felt tedious, and the unique way that BG3 approaches quests is something other developers should take note of.

In a game where you can do virtually anything and every decision you make affects future events, Larian Studios set up players so that they don’t have simple linear tasks on quests. It’s never about just going to grab one thing and come back, and if you change your direction, the quests update in your journal to account for your approach and decision-making.

Players in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit noted that the game doesn’t have any “MMO quests.” They described those objectives as situations where you’re told simply to “go kill x number of y creatures and report back to this person.” This is something that you might find in a popular MMO like World of Warcraft for instance.

Instead, every quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 feels meaningful to players, and each task will update and adjust as you follow the game’s rabbit hole in whichever direction you see fit. Whether you want to be chaotically evil or save the world, the choice genuinely is yours and the game’s questing system helps facilitate that.

