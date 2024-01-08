Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you still unlock BG3 achievements with mods installed?

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the most popular games of 2023, and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2024. It’s no surprise, then, that the game has a ton of mods available should you choose to play on the PC.

If you are thinking of playing BG3 with mods on PC, you might be wondering whether you’ll still be able to unlock achievements if you do so. With this in mind, we are going to be looking more closely at mods to see if there is a chance that you can still obtain achievements when they are activated.

Can achievements be unlocked for BG3 when you have mods installed?

You can’t get achievements when you have mods installed for BG3, but there are ways to remedy that. Image via Larian Studios.

No, you cannot unlock achievements for Baldur’s Gate 3 if you have mods installed. This is because the game has a system that will automatically disable them when they are detected, seeing as certain mods can provide an unfair advantage.

Can you re-enable achievements in BG3 when you have mods installed?

As is to be expected, there are certain ways that you can bypass the system that disables achievements when you have mods in Baldur’s Gate 3. Ironically, there are mods that you can download that will enable achievements.

Though some might consider re-enabling the achievements when you have active mods a bit of a cheat, it can allow for those that only have mods that affect clothing and other cosmetic factors to still get achievements.

Of course, using these mods to unlock the achievements also means that those who have gameplay-enhancing mods—and other mods that can be advantageous—can collect their achievements much easier than those not using mods. This isn’t exactly a big deal, though it could be considered a tad unethical and—as I said before—kind of cheating. If you aren’t fussed about the moral implications of this achievement-hunting, then you can check out the links to the mods below.

Achievement Enabler by dukethedropkicker on Nexus Mods

To download this mod, you’ll need the Native Mode Loader installed via Nexus Mods first. The Achievement Enabler mod also works with GOG, a separate digital distribution platform. It would seem that those aforementioned moral implications aren’t an issue for a good deal of players, as the mod has almost 1,500,000 views, 672,100 downloads, 351,897 downloads, and close to 11,600 endorsements. This is definitely a mod to check out if you are interested in enabling the achievements when playing BG3 with mods.

BG3 Achievement Enabler by gottyduke on GitHub

If you prefer to use GitHub for your mods, then you’ll also find an achievement enabler available for use there, too. To install it, you’ll need to extract the two parts of the file into the bin folder of Baldur’s Gate 3 on your PC. All you need to do then is confirm the overwrite when you are prompted to do so.