This Baldur’s Gate 3 achievement stat shows just how evil most players truly are

Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with dynamic events and quests that can be resolved in several ways. One such quest involves rescuing a certain Goblin a couple of times, but it turns out an overwhelming majority of the player base has no soul and is purely evil. Who would’ve thunk?

The character in question is Sazza, a Goblin who is captured by the Tieflings in the Emerald Grove. Players have numerous ways of approaching this scenario, with the achievement in question requiring you to free her several times in the game’s Acts One and Two.

However, only a measly 1.4 percent of players have acquired this achievement, meaning one of two things: Players either killed her directly or indirectly. No matter if it is by your hand or otherwise, Sazza dies if you’re ignorant of her case.

The community discussed this fact on Nov. 14, with the topic starter calling out the bulk of the BG3 community as “monsters.” As I’ve said, only 1.4 percent of players actually own the achievement, making it one of the rarest in the game.

One user said that, even though they save Sazza initially, they usually forget about her later and she gets gutted by either Goblins or at the Moonrise Towers. “[I] guess she needed food or something,” the player said.

Another reply defends the players, however, saying Sazza isn’t worth saving nor should players be labeled as monsters for not standing by a murderous Goblin. Not to mention, Sazza literally tries backstabbing the players once they help her as she runs to Minthara to sell them out. Yeah, not exactly my notion of a “thank you.”

“Why are we monsters for not saving a goblin who is laughing at someone whose brother was killed by them,” they said. And you know what, they’re absolutely right. In my own scenario, Sazza got what she deserved at the Moonrise Towers alongside other Goblins, naturally, in the worst possible scenario—which may be too gruesome to detail here.

Either way, BG3 players are undoubtedly evil, though perhaps not as much as Sazza. She won’t be missed by my party, that’s for sure.