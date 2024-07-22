Baldur’s Gate 3 breakout Neil Newbon wants to do more Astarion and he’s game for anything

Neil Newbon, the voice behind beloved vampire Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, is itching for another shot at the character. After the game’s massive success and Newbon’s standout performance, he’s not ready to say goodbye to Astarion.

Recommended Videos

Newbon revealed his huge enthusiasm for reprising his role in a recent interview with BAFTA this week, admitting he’d love to bring Astarion back “in any form”—be it a new video game or even a live-action project. “To be honest with you, I’d love to play Astarion again, somehow,” he suggested. “I would love to do that. That would be awesome. Live-action or game, I don’t care. Advert for grape juice, I don’t know, whatever.”

Newbon won fans the world over with his Astarion performance in BG3. Image via BAFTA

While Larian Studios, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has made it clear that it won’t be revisiting the Dungeons & Dragons license for expansions or sequels, the possibility of Astarion’s return isn’t completely off the table. Fans might have to wait for a while, but there’s still a glimmer of hope. Hasbro, the license holder, is actively seeking partners for a potential Baldur’s Gate 4, so Astarion’s return could be on the horizon. Any sequel could easily mean fans get to see Astarion again—even if it’s not in a Larian-told story.

Newbon’s deep connection with Astarion goes beyond the role too, he continued. The star mentioned that his portrayal of the character was influenced by three friends, making the role especially meaningful for him. This personal touch is part of what made his performance so memorable and why he’s so keen to step back into Astarion’s shoes.

As fans eagerly await more Baldur’s Gate news. Newbon’s enthusiasm for Astarion reminds us of the character’s lasting impact. Whether it’s a new game or somewhere else, it sounds like Astarion’s journey may not be over yet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy