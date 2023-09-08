Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Draconic Ancestry in BG3

The Draconic Bloodline is a subclass of Sorcery in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it’s considered one of the best. But one of the most tricky things about this subclass is choosing a Dracon Ancestor or Draconic Ancestry, and each one is tied to a specific element and spell.

Best Draconic Ancestry in BG3

The best Draconic Ancestry in BG3 is Draconic Ancestry: Red. Draconic Ancestry: Red will not only give you fire damage, but it will also give you a much-needed resistance buff when you hit level six.

Ehile you can get this from Draconic Ancestry: Gold, the Red is Draconic Ancestry gives you a much better spell—Burning Hands. With Burning Hands, every flammable target can be hit with fire damage between three and 18.

The best part is even if the enemy succeeds a Save Throw, they’ll still take half the damage. So, it’s a win-win. The downside of this spell is its short range, but it makes up for it with its high fire damage and AoE potential.

a card with details about the spell burning hands in bg3
It’s a great spell, but you have to be mindful of its cons. Image via Larian Studios

What I enjoy about this particular Draconic Ancestry is your fire spells will deal more damage when you hit level six. So, you get resistance and a free spell and deal more damage, which makes fighting mobs and elites much easier.

To maximize your build and DPS, you must ensure most of your spells are fire-based to take advantage of this damage boost.

Another aspect you need to consider is your team composition. You may be able to go a full Draconic Bloodline DPS build if you have either Karlach or Lae’Zel as the tanks and Astarion coming in as your Rogue.

I really enjoy playing a fire-based Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer because it means you can focus your efforts on a DPS-heavy build that destroys enemies while you’re protected.

But if that’s not your play style in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also do a hybrid build and get utility and fire-damage spells for more versatility and protection.

