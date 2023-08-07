Baldur’s Gate 3: How to kill Priestess Gut in BG3

During the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be made to choose sides between the Goblins and the Druids in an inevitable battle. If you choose to side with the Druids in this battle, it would be wise to take out one of the most important members of the Goblin army: High Priestess Gut. Knowing how to kill Priestess Gut before the battle begins will make the upcoming fight easier.

Who is Priestess Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Priestess Gut is a True Soul that was infected by a Mind Flayer parasite, similar to the player’s character and their party. She is an old experienced Goblin priestess that serves as one of the advisors of the Goblin army. She is also responsible for branding the other Goblins as part of one of her rituals to The Absolute, a god that their clan worships.

But before we get to killing the priestess herself, we will need to know where to find her.

Where to find Priestess Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3

You first encounter Priestess Gut in the Shattered Sanctum inside the doors of the Goblin camp. Since she is one of the hosts of the parasite, she will be able to psionically connect with your player character and confirm that you are another True Soul. When you introduce yourself to her, she will recognize the power you possess and offer to mark you with her brand.

Depending on the choices you make, you could be granted an audience with the Priestess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to join the Goblin army, you can opt to get branded by her. Doing so will allow you to trigger certain equipment’s powers that come from The Absolute, such as the Absolute’s Warboard or the Gloves of Power. But since our goal here is to kill Priestess Gut, we will not be going down this path and instead, make some tougher decisions.

How to kill Priestess Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3

Since she is a High Priestess of The Absolute, Gut holds an important position in the Goblin army. When she recognizes the parasite in your character’s brain, she will offer you the chance to get it removed. When she does this, ask to speak with her in private and Gut will lead you to her private chambers where she offers to perform the removal operation.

This is your best chance to kill Gut. Once your party is in her chambers, make sure to lock the door behind you. We do this because if you are spotted in combat with the High Priestess, other nearby Goblins will be alerted and join the battle. If you give her space to maneuver, she will also run past you and call for help, making this battle even more difficult.

Since that part is sorted, the next step is to bind Gut with a spell to immobilize her (if you have one) and then surround her with your party so that she won’t be able to escape. This will ensure that she can’t run past you, so you can take your time killing her. Since there won’t be any reinforcements coming, taking her out in this manner should be simple.

Prep your most powerful offensive spells and melee/ranged attacks and let loose on Gut. Depending on the difficulty level you’re playing on, it should take you anywhere from two to six turns to finally take her down. But if you can’t kill her before the immobilization wears off, she will fight back.

When she does fight back, you need to watch out for her Burning Hands and Guiding Bolt spells. She can also use Absolute Protection and Mirror Image to prolong the fight even further, but it shouldn’t cause you too much trouble to kill her. Just make sure to hide the body afterward to not arouse suspicion from the rest of the Goblins as you make your way out.

Following this, wrap up your business in the Goblin camp by talking to the other leaders and Minthara, then beeline for the Druid camp to prepare for the upcoming battle. You will be given one last chance to switch sides if you wish, but for the purpose of the path we have chosen, we recommend sticking with the Druids this time.

