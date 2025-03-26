Atomfall release countdown: Exact start time and date

Atomfall is an upcoming survival game set in a nuclear disaster area in Windscale, England. The fictional quarantine zone features many mysteries as you explore through the region. Rebellion developed the game, drawing inspiration from science fiction, folk horror, and the Cold War. Despite being in early access, it has already gotten a very positive review on Steam.

The deluxe edition of the game offers early access to everyone who purchases it, while those with the standard edition will have to wait for the full release to start their exploration. It’s also available on Game Pass.

Here’s the countdown for the full release of Atomfall.

There are plenty of mysteries for you to uncover. Image via Rebellion

Atomfall launches on March 27, 2025. The developer has confirmed this in several announcements, including on all the platforms where the game is available. The developers have also confirmed the precise time of release:

CT – 9am

PT – 7am

ET – 10am

GMT – 2pm

Here’s the countdown until the full release of the game:

Atomfall release countdown

Those who have purchased the deluxe edition of the game have a three-day early access before its full release.

All Atom Fall deluxe edition bonuses

Explore the depths of Windscale, a quarantine zone in Northern England. Image via Rebellion

Apart from the three-day early access, the deluxe edition of Atomfall is also accompanied by a basic supply bundle and an enhanced supply bundle, which will help you progress through the game. Although the basic supply bundle is also available for anyone who pre-orders the standard edition, the enhanced supply bundle is exclusively available for those who purchase the deluxe edition.

The developers have confirmed that a story expansion pack DLC will be available at a later date. This will also be available at no extra cost for those who purchase the deluxe edition of the game. The deluxe edition is priced at $86 while the standard edition of the game costs $60.

Another version of the game, The Quarantine, is priced at $106. On top of everything available in the deluxe edition, you get bonus Rebellion shop exclusive items. These items are:

Exclusive T-Shirt

Digital soundtrack

Digital graphic novel

Digital poster and postcard

The Quarantine edition of the game is only available on the Rebellion shop’s website.

