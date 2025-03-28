How to fix no sound bug in Atomfall

Here's how you can try and fix the no audio bug in Atomfall.

Atomfall, or the British S.T.A.L.K.E.R., is an new and flashy survival-crafting title developed by the creators of the Sniper Elite franchise. However, behind its breathtaking graphics, stunning visuals, and generally great optimization, lie a plethora of bugs and issues, one of which is the no audio glitch.

The bug causes all audio in the game to completely disappear, crackle, or break up, leading to a lot of unpleasantries in an otherwise well-running game.

So, if you’ve encountered the no sound bug in Atomfall, here’s what you can try to fix it.

How to fix the no audio bug in Atomfall

Atomfall‘s visual fidelity is absolutely incredible, and it’s probably one of the best-looking games to have come out in recent memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest and most effective fix for the no sound glitch in Atomfall appears to be simply restarting the game. Players have reported that a mere restart of the title tends to fix whatever was going wrong in the back end. This is a reported bug, meaning that the developers ought to be working to fix it, and it will probably be addressed in an upcoming patch.

However, if the issue persists and keeps returning, you might have a couple of steps remaining before kicking back and waiting for the devs to hop in. Here’s what you can try:

Verify the integrity of the game. Sometimes files can be corrupted, including audio ones, for whatever inexplicable reason. Verifying the files will detect corrupted data and re-download fresh, working files.

Reinstall your audio driver. As with the game files, audio drivers can run into issues and quite often do. Uninstalling your existing drivers in Device Manager and downloading the latest version from your motherboard manufacturer’s website is recommended in this case.

and downloading the latest version from website is recommended in this case. Restarting your PC. Windows can be temperamental, especially after the 24H2 update, so a quick system restart might bring things up to speed.

Wait for developers to fix it. The no audio bug has been reported by numerous players and is probably being worked on as we speak.

Bugs and issues are persistent in all major releases, and unfortunately this new survival-crafting title is no exception. The game has otherwise fantastic optimization, running smoothly at high settings even on mid-range machines, which proves the developers know their technicalities and will likely fix any remaining issue in upcoming updates.

Atomfall is available now for all major platforms, including previous and current gen consoles and PC.

