Is Atomfall co-op?

Atomfall, the stellar new survival-crafting title from the creators of Sniper Elite, is finally here. Dubbed the British S.T.A.L.K.E.R., the game places you in the Zone, a quarantined part of Britain’s Cumberland region afflicted by a strange nuclear calamity.
As most survival-crafting titles these days entail some form of multiplayer gameplay, many have been wondering if Atomfall, too, has co-op. So, here’s everything you need to know.
Does Atomfall have co-op?
Unfortunately, no, Atomfall does not have a co-op mode. The game is a pure single-player experience and was not designed with any form of multiplayer in mind. The reasoning behind this is quite simple. It places you in the shoes of an established character, with a full backstory and storyline to follow. As you traverse the Zone, you’ll find out more about yourself, the place you’re in, and what the government is hiding from people both within and without the quarantined zone.
It is very much a story-driven experience, despite being a game in the survival-crafting genre. We’ve seen numerous similar titles that do feature co-op, such as Sons of the Forest and others, but Atomfall is not part of that bunch. It is very much like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and meant to be enjoyed alone, as co-op would likely hinder progression, pacing, and other narrative elements.
Will Atomfall add co-op in the future?
While the developers haven’t explicitly stated it, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some type of limited co-op added to the game. The formula is there, and they wouldn’t have to change much of the core gameplay to appropriate a multiplayer experience. However, it would likely have to be a completely separate mode, perhaps even some form of sandbox, as the game’s story isn’t all too fitting for co-op or multiplayer.
If you are on the lookout for great co-op survival games, especially those that have left the dreadful early access scheme, here are some recommendations:
- Sons of the Forest
- The Forest
- Rust
- Palworld (more crafting than survival)
You can also check out Hazelight Studio’s latest, Split Fiction, one of the best co-op experiences currently available on the market. It Takes Two, the studio’s GOTY winner, is also a great option.
Published: Mar 29, 2025 08:20 am