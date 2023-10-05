How to upgrade weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You’ll start your Assassin’s Creed Mirage journey with all the necessary tools, but you’ll need upgraded weapons and gear as you advance toward the game’s later stages.

While completing the prologue, you’ll be given a sword and a dagger, which can be upgraded right off the bat if you have the required resources. Upgrading weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a simple process, and it’s more a matter of when than if.

That said, even if you have the resources to level up your weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it might not be the right time, as an adventure just around the corner might reward you with a better one.

Where to upgrade weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can upgrade your weapons at Blacksmith stalls in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There’s a Blacksmith in every major city, and you can find the nearest one by opening the map.

Open the Assassin’s Creed Mirage map. Zoom in once or twice. Look for an icon with crossed swords and mark it. Follow your mark to get to the Blacksmith.

The Blacksmith icon appears on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage map after zooming in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you upgrade you weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

If you’re short on resources, I recommend only upgrading weapons that you’re looking to use for a long time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Upgrading is generally not a good idea at the beginning of the game since you’ll be unlocking many other powerful weapons as you progress through the questline.

For the right price, you can upgrade your weapon at any blacksmith in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Screenshot by Dot Esports Looking to upgrade your weapon? Better call a Blacksmith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, if you feel attached to a particular weapon, you might as well upgrade it, as the resources required for upgrades aren’t that difficult to get.

How to change your weapon’s appearance in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To change your weapon’s appearance in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can visit a Blacksmith. In addition to upgrading weapons, Blacksmiths also allow players to change the way their weapons look, and you’ll only need to switch tabs to do it.

Find a Blacksmith and go to their store. Speak with the Blacksmith and switch to the Appearance tab.

Blacksmiths in Assassin’s Creed Mirage know more than a single trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports Would you like an appearance change with your weapon upgrade? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done sorting your weapons, you can continue your journey, figure out what Mysterious Shards do in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or learn how to unlock Altair’s outfit for a blast from the past.

About the author