Ubisoft says early Assassin’s Creed games are getting remakes

More Assassin’s Creed games are on the way from Ubisoft, but not all of them are going to be new releases.

In a recent interview with Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise was the main topic of discussion. While hyping up the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows and talking about how evolving technology and gameplay variety will shape future releases, Guillemot briefly said remakes of some older Assassin’s Creed games are in the works.

Remakes are on the way. Image via Ubisoft

“Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them,” Guillemot said. “There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

Guillemot’s confirmation of remakes aligns with earlier rumors that a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was in development by Skull and Bones developer Ubisoft Singapore. The naval combat game Skull and Bones didn’t make as big of a splash when it was released in February, but it did inspire a resurgence in interest for Black Flag on Steam. With both games focusing heavily on ship battles and Black Flag being one of the most critically acclaimed entries in the Assassin’s Creed series, many players likely feel remaking this game could be a good decision.

It sounds like Ubisoft wants to do with Assassin’s Creed what Capcom has done with Resident Evil: releasing critically acclaimed remakes alongside new installments to keep gamers interested.

