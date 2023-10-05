How to unlock Altair’s outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

While Alamut may not hold a candle to Masyaf, the return to the emblematic white-robed stealth through a historic Middle Eastern setting certainly brings back the feeling of the original Assassin’s Creed and even allows you to don the iconic outfit of that game’s protagonist, Mentor Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad.

The process of unlocking his robes isn’t too demanding, but you may find yourself gated from it all the same depending on how many Ubisoft games you’ve played before.

How do you get Altaïr’s robes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Altair’s oufit is one of many Ubisoft Connect rewards you can pick up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Returning outfits from the older games cannot be earned through the game, but must be redeemed through the Ubisoft Connect service.

This means you’ll have to have both a Ubisoft account linked to the platform you’re playing on and enough Units (sixty, in this case) to purchase the “Altair Costume” reward. There are many ways you can earn these Units, but the easiest is simply completing challenges in Ubisoft games—sadly, Mirage doesn’t seem to have any associated challenges, at least at the time of writing.

You can also get Units by buying Ubisoft games through the UPlay storefront, but this will definitely prove to be far more costly than just running through Far Cry 5.

Once you have your Units, all you need to do is navigate to Mirage‘s Ubisoft Connect page (linked here for convenience) and redeem your reward.

It’s also worth noting you can access Ubisoft Connect from directly within the game, but the browser version has always been consistently reliable and less likely to throw you into an endless “Returning to Game…” loading screen.

Provided your accounts have been linked, you’ll immediately find the Altair Costume in your inventory, and you’re ready to dress up as the Dashin’ Hashashin.

For maximum immersion, I recommend playing with the so-called “Iconic Filter”, which will alter Mirage‘s color grading to more closely resemble the eerie yet captivating metallic blue-gray palette of the original Assassin’s Creed game. If you focus really hard, they say you can almost hear Nolan North’s detached, listless performance…

