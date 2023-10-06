Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to unlock the Basim Valhalla outfit

Ubisoft offers Assassin’s Creed Mirage players a trip down memory lane with the Basim Valhalla outfit if you fancy a change from the default costume.

The Basim Valhalla outfit is a prime example of Ubisoft wanting players to have freedom in their open-world games. If you’re going to spend an inordinate amount of time looking at the same character for hours on end, then a refreshed look might be in order.

Basim has an extensive wardrobe in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but if you’re keen to revisit Basim’s Valhalla outfit from the 2020 game, we’ve got a quick guide.

How to unlock the Basim Valhalla outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The best costume is a free costume. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking the Basim Valhalla outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage requires players to redeem the costume from Ubisoft Connect rewards for free.

Ubisoft Connect has a ton of cool rewards for you to claim from its store. You earn currency for the store by playing Ubisoft games and meeting the requirements for in-game challenges.

However, the Basim Valhalla outfit is completely free. Simply head to the store via Mirage’s home menu screen and click on the outfit to redeem it.

How to equip Basim Valhalla outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Purely cosmetic, but the Basim Valhalla outfit is eye-catching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s inventory screen and select the Basim Valhalla outfit from the costumes section.

Here are some quick steps to make the costume swap easy:

Bring up the in-game menu. Press on “Inventory”. Choose the “Costume” section of the screen. Go to your outfits, click on the Basim Valhalla costume, and confirm it.

You should now be sporting Basim’s vintage Valhalla costume. If you fancy something different, you can always go for the Sand Outfit, or improve some of your existing costumes.

