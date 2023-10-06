How to unlock the Sand Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You'll need to dish out some extra cash for this one.

Assasin’s Creed Mirage is full of unique outfits that allow players to decide how they’ll look as they explore ninth-century Baghdad. Some are homages of older characters, while others are new designs perfect for the new protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Players can also equip the Sand Outfit, which pays homage to another popular Ubisoft title. But this unique outfit only comes in a specific version of Mirage, so make you grab the right one if this in-game item is important to you.

How to get the Prince of Persia outfit in Assasin’s Creed Mirage

You can equip the Sand outfit as soon as you unlock it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sand Outfit is part of the Prince of Persia-inspired Deluxe Pack, which includes the outfit, a sword, a dagger, and special cosmetics for your mount and eagle. These items are only available in the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which costs $59.99. This is ten dollars more than the standard edition.

However, those who play Mirage through the Ubisoft Plus subscription service will automatically receive the Deluxe Edition, including the Prince of Persia items. This is the best choice for players who want the items but don’t want to splurge on a more expensive version.

What does the Prince of Persia Sand Outfit do?

Each special item has unique traits that change gameplay. The Sand Outfit allows Basim to survive a lethal blow once per conflict and slows time for three seconds. This ability will be familiar to Prince of Persia fans and is a nice change of pace in Mirage.

