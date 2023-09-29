All Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonuses

Assassin’s Creed Mirage boasts several different versions, similar to previous titles in the franchise, including a Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Case release.

In Mirage, players assume the role of Basim, previously seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as he explores and fights Templars in ninth-century Baghdad. Before you can sink your teeth into the next great assassin story though, you need to pick which edition you’re buying—here’s everything you need to know.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition, explained

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available for purchase in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and the Collector’s Case. Considering this upcoming Ubisoft title is expect to be smaller than other recent Assassin’s Creed entries, such as Valhalla, the prices for both the Standard and Deluxe have seen slight drops.

The Collector’s Case is the most expensive edition, however, it does come with various physical add-ons. Image by Ubisoft

Both the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Case come with digital items in the Deluxe Pack. This pack is expected to include unique mount skins, eagle skins, weapons, and a Prince of Persia-inspired exclusive outfit.

You are also given access to the digital artbook and soundtrack.

Edition Price Content Standard $49.99 Base Game Deluxe Edition $59.99 Base Game

Deluxe Pack Collector’s Case $149.99 Base Game

Deluxe Pack

Basim Figure

Basim’s Brooch Replica

Exclusive Steelbook

The Collector’s Case comes with various physical add-ons, including a Basim statue, Basim’s Brooch, a map of Baghdad, and a steelbook designed by Assassin’s Creed fans. You should note the Collector’s Case is only purchasable at GameStop and the Ubisoft store.

No matter which version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage you decide on, you can take a stab at the upcoming title on Oct. 5, 2023.

Which edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage should you pre-order?

The Deluxe edition is the best option if you want all the available digital content for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Given the game has seen a significant price cut from the industry standard, you can purchase this upgraded edition for a lower price than most new triple-A games.

Of course, if you are a fan of the Assassin’s Creed series and want physical items from the game as household décor, then the steep price of the Collector’s Case is actually worth it. No matter which edition you decide on, the base game will be included and you can adventure your way through ancient Baghdad with Basim.

