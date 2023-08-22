Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s price is a refreshing change from other AAA titles

The countdown is on for Assassin’s Creed Mirage and fans will be delighted to discover there is a refreshing change from the prices of other AAA titles.

Games serve as a valuable escape from real-world issues for many, allowing you to venture into a new landscape, timeline, or environment, though you have to pay for the privilege.

In the era of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, that has seen the price point for AAA titles usually fall around the $59.99 mark for new releases—and that’s before you even get into the special editions that provide additional content.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not following in those footsteps, however, with the standard edition of the game costing $44.99 on digital storefronts, while the Deluxe Edition clocks in at $59.99.

The fact that the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage clocks in at the price that the standard editions of many other AAA games do is a refreshing change—and it makes Ubisoft stand out in a packed market heading into the fourth quarter of 2023.

Looking at the preorders on the Xbox and PlayStation stores, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available at a lower price point than many games across a variety of genres, including Armored Core 6, EA FC 24, Starfield, Spider-Man 2, and Forza Motorsport—although the Xbox exclusives are available on Game Pass.

Ubisoft certainly deserves praise for its pricing at a time when many across the world are facing financial difficulties and, hopefully, it’s the start of a trend that other developers follow.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage releases on Oct. 5 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

