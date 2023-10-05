How to upgrade outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The grind to upgrade to the next set of armor was an emblematic part of the earlier Assassin’s Creed games, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage has seemingly consciously included this system in its return to the series’ roots. Unfortunately, you can’t just head to the nearest blacksmith and trade a stack of florins for some metal spaulders anymore. This time around, you have to jump through quite a few hoops to get your hands on outfit upgrades.

This system can seem somewhat complex at first, especially for those more used to how it worked in the earlier games, but with the help of this guide, you’ll be the best-dressed Assassin at the Bureau in no time.

How do you upgrade armor in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Take some time out of your schedule to work on your wardrobe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can theoretically purchase Mirage‘s wide range of outfit upgrades at any Tailor in the game, but there are a few requirements before you can do that in practice. Just like with weapons, however, two things gate you from outfit upgrades: Resources and Schematics. Every upgrade for every outfit has a different Resource cost, for example.

The good news is that Resources can reliably be found by simply exploring the world and looting absolutely every container you come across, so I wouldn’t worry too much if you’re short at the moment. Just keep exploring, and you should have what you need before too long.

The real timesink here is the Schematics, which are required to upgrade your outfits presumably because every tailor in Baghdad has forgotten how to do their job. Many of these Schematics can, again, be found in the open world, often in heavily guarded locations. Luckily, some of them—like the ones required to upgrade Basim’s default outfit—can be acquired simply by playing through the main story. Keep an eye out for gold icons on your Compass because they almost always represent a rare treasure like a Schematic or an entirely new gear piece.

Finally, with enough resources and the right Schematic, you’ll be able to upgrade at your nearest Tailor. It may seem like a lot of trouble, but upgrading outfits is genuinely worth it, as each tier will greatly enhance the outfit’s natural attributes. For instance, a fully upgraded default outfit will let Basim be completely silent during assassinations, which is amazing in a game where a single enemy detecting you can easily get you killed.

Given the effort required, however, it’s generally advisable to stick to upgrading the outfit you find the most useful. The others can wait until you have more resources.

