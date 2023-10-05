All Assassin’s Creed Mirage main missions

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s main storyline can be viewed through an ever-evolving investigation board that tracks your journey across ancient Baghdad. As the story progresses your investigation will lead you to new areas and give you new targets to assassinate.

Though Assassin’s Creed Mirage begins as a linear experience, once you progress far enough you will have multiple main storyline quests available to you at once. This means that there is no set order in which you complete the main story missions, though eventually you will complete them all. If you are looking to see how far you are in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, these are all the main story mission.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage main storyline missions

There are 42 total main storyline missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. All players will follow the first ten missions in a similar order, but after more Hidden One bureaus become available, you have the freedom to complete the main storyline in whatever order you desire.

Plenty of missions to go around. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Below are all the main story missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

The Master Thief of Anbar

A New Beginning

Taking Flight

Baghdad Bound

Follow Nur’s Lead

Contact the Rebels

Zeroing In

Jailbreak

A Delicate Alliance

First Order

Old Wounds

Branching Out

Fire and Wisdom

House of Wisdom

Follow the Fiery Trail

Find the Missing Brother

Return to Rafiq

The Great Symposium

Coins and Daggers

Coin, Corruption, and Tea

Of Toil and Taxes

The Toll of Greed

A Faceless Feather

Gilded Butterflies

A Grand End

Blood and Shadows

The Hunter

Like Father, Like Son

The Raptor and the Demon

Bird Trap

To Catch a Demon

The Chase

Den of the Beast

The Return

The Head of the Snake

The Fox and the Hunter

The Servant and the Imposter

Judge and Executioner

One Final Counsel

The Serpent’s Nest

The Last Journey

In Pursuit of Truth

Aside from the main storyline, there are also various side missions that you can complete for bonus rewards. You will get many of these quests early on, such as Dervis’ Artifacts and the Tales of Baghdad.

About the author