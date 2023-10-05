All Assassin’s Creed Mirage main missions

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s main storyline can be viewed through an ever-evolving investigation board that tracks your journey across ancient Baghdad. As the story progresses your investigation will lead you to new areas and give you new targets to assassinate.
Though Assassin’s Creed Mirage begins as a linear experience, once you progress far enough you will have multiple main storyline quests available to you at once. This means that there is no set order in which you complete the main story missions, though eventually you will complete them all. If you are looking to see how far you are in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, these are all the main story mission.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage main storyline missions
There are 42 total main storyline missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. All players will follow the first ten missions in a similar order, but after more Hidden One bureaus become available, you have the freedom to complete the main storyline in whatever order you desire.
Below are all the main story missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:
- The Master Thief of Anbar
- A New Beginning
- Taking Flight
- Baghdad Bound
- Follow Nur’s Lead
- Contact the Rebels
- Zeroing In
- Jailbreak
- A Delicate Alliance
- First Order
- Old Wounds
- Branching Out
- Fire and Wisdom
- House of Wisdom
- Follow the Fiery Trail
- Find the Missing Brother
- Return to Rafiq
- The Great Symposium
- Coins and Daggers
- Coin, Corruption, and Tea
- Of Toil and Taxes
- The Toll of Greed
- A Faceless Feather
- Gilded Butterflies
- A Grand End
- Blood and Shadows
- The Hunter
- Like Father, Like Son
- The Raptor and the Demon
- Bird Trap
- To Catch a Demon
- The Chase
- Den of the Beast
- The Return
- The Head of the Snake
- The Fox and the Hunter
- The Servant and the Imposter
- Judge and Executioner
- One Final Counsel
- The Serpent’s Nest
- The Last Journey
- In Pursuit of Truth
Aside from the main storyline, there are also various side missions that you can complete for bonus rewards. You will get many of these quests early on, such as Dervis’ Artifacts and the Tales of Baghdad.