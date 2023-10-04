Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to complete the Contact the Rebels mission

Contact the Rebels is one of the first main storyline missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage after unlocking the Bureau location. This is a fairly quick mission that sees you meeting with Beshi and saving several rebel companions, although there are some locations that you should know before starting.

Beshi is one of the rebel leaders and ally to the Hidden Ones in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Due to their brash nature, several of his rebel allies have been captured. Though Beshi would rather charge in, you are tasked to find a more strategic approach to the situation. If you are trying to find Beshi and the captured rebels in this mission, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Beshi in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Beshi can be found to the east of the dyeing factory in Harbiyah. Whenever you enter the city, fly around as your eagle companion, Enkidu, to help you spot Beshi’s location. Go toward the dye factory, and you will start to see a yellow circle appear as you grow closer to his location. The circle will be at its smallest whenever you are close to spotting the rebel leader. Use the map above for reference.

Once you locate Beshi, the marker to find his location as Basim should be placed automatically on your map. As you approach, you are taken to a brief cutscene wherein Beshi describes how his fellow rebel fighters were captured, officially starting the mission.

How to free the rebels in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are three captured rebels to free around the harbor, which is considered a restricted area. In order to rescue these rebels, you need to kill the guards around them and interact with the NPC to set them free.

By using Eagle Vision, you can spot the guard holding the key in the center of the harbor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After entering the restricted harbor area, you should start by seeking out the keyholder among the guards. Though you do not immediately need this key, it will be useful for later. The keyholder guard can be seen patrolling to and from the ship. The keyholder guard can be a difficult target to take out stealthily, as he is surrounded by fellow guards. I managed to take him out quietly with a throwing knife and then lure the other guards away to grab the key.

You can locate the first two captured rebels on the far east and west sides of the harbor. The rebel to the east is being watched over by a single guard, while the captured rebel on the west is behind a locked door, which is where to key comes in.

The final prison is found onboard the small boat docked at the harbor. You will need to take out a couple of guards on board the ship, but with properly timed parries this should be no problem. Once this is finished, you are instructed to return to Beshi. Fortunately, the NPC is only a few docks away. After speaking with Beshi, you’ll start on your next mission to find and rescue fellow rebel leader Ali.

