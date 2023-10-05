Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to assassinate Al-Ghul

The First Order mission is your first real test as a member of the Hidden Ones in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and tasks you with assassinating the infamous Al-Ghul. As with all assassination-based missions, there are unique ways to approach and eventually eliminate Al-Ghul.

Assassination missions are the bread and butter of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. In First Order, your primary challenge is to draw out Al-Ghul from his chamber. There are a couple of ways to do this, though some are definitely easier than others. If you are trying to assassinate Al-Ghul in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Al-Ghul in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Roshan will guide you to your first assassination mission | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Al-Ghul can be found at the Caravanserai. After finding all of the clues which link Al-Ghul to his real alias, Mas’ood Al-Ya’qoob, Roshan will escort the player to Al-Ghul’s stronghold, the soap factory. Though Roshan acts as your guide, you can return to this location on your own after you complete the mission.

Al-Ghul is not an easy target as he is hidden inside of his chambers within the soap factory. Getting to him is the most difficult part of this mission, as the inner courtyard of Al-Ghul’s stronghold is considered a restricted area. Thankfully, there are ways to lure out Al-Ghul to make him an easier target.

How to lure Al-Ghul out of his chamber in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Caravan Leader can be found just outside the parameter of the restricted area | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to lure Al-Ghul from his chamber within the soap factory. You can either speak the caravan leader outside the stronghold or speak with the captive workers inside. You cannot access Al-Ghul to assassinate him unless you lure him out with one of these entries. I recommend you take the caravan leader’s route to lure him out.

To help the merchant, you only need to speak with the man by the caravan outside the stronghold. The caravan leader explains that he needs you to retrieve a confiscated item from within the soap factory, and Basim estimates that this will cause enough of a disruption to lure out Al-Ghul.

After you accept this mission, a new marker will appear on your HUD that displays the location of the confiscated item. Once you obtain and return this chest to the caravan leader, you will have a direct route to Al-Ghul.

How to find and return the confiscated item in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To get the confiscated item, you need to break into the stronghold. Since this is a restricted area, you want to avoid going through the front gates as you will immediately be swarmed by guards. Instead, navigate to the western side of the complex and you will spot a small breach in the parameter seen below.

You can use this small pond to cross onto the over side | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dive into the water and surface once you have reached the other side. Note that guards in this area are on high alert. I heavily recommend you try to gain as little notoriety in this section as possible, as you can quickly become overwhelmed by guards.

Once inside, you can follow the new emblem on your HUD to find the confiscated item. You can find it on the ground floor of the stronghold near the north end and identified by a blue briefcase-like container wrapped in rope.

Several guards will be around the Confiscated Item | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, you cannot stash this large chest in your inventory, and instead need to physically carry it back to the caravan leader. Since you cannot swim with the case, I suggest you clear a way to the top level and toss it over the side of the stronghold to return to the caravan leader.

How to assassinate Al-Ghul in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Once you speak with the caravan leader and return the confiscated item, you can follow the merchants directly into the heart of the stronghold. Al-Ghul eventually emerges on his balcony overlooking the square.

You need to get above Al-Ghul’s balcony to take him out | Screenshot by Dot Esports

From this point, you need to climb overhead of the balcony and jump down on Al-Ghul to assassinate him. I took the most direct route by going up the stairs to the right and running past several guards to reach Al-Ghul. Once perched above Al-Ghul, simply jump, and you will have completed your task. Once you leap on Al-Ghul, you are immediately taken to a cutscene showing Basim assassinating the target.

For you efforts, you gain one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal, Assassin’s Focus. This ability allows you to slow time briefly and take out multiple enemies at once. You will get a chance to test out this newfound power before fleeing back to Roshan and moving on to the next step in the investigation.

