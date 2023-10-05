Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to use Assassin’s Focus

Assassin’s Focus is an ability that lets you pull off several instantaneous assassinations in a quick flurry. This power is easily among your best tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, although you don’t have it immediately.

Throughout your journey in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can unlock tools such as the blow dart or smoke bomb to make escapes and assassinations much easier. Assassin’s Focus instead becomes a core part of your character, featuring its own meter and unlockable upgrades.

If you are trying to unlock, use, or upgrade Assassin’s Focus in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to do.

How to unlock Assassin’s Focus in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Although Assassin’s Focus will likely become one of your most useful abilities, you need to wait a while before you can actually unlock the power. You only unlock this ability once you assassinate Al-Ghul in the First Order mission.

Once Al-Ghul has been assassinated, you will get to test yourself and learn the mechanics of your new ability. The Assassin’s Focus bar will then become a staple on your HUD, refilling with time after each use.

How to use Assassin’s Focus in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Once you have unlocked Assassin’s Focus in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can use the ability any time the meter has at least one full chunk. To activate Assassin’s Focus, press and hold the right stick on controller or press the ‘R’ key on keyboard and mouse.

Once you enter into your focus mode, the screen will visibly change and mark enemies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you activate Assassin’s Focus, time will noticeably slow, and your targets will have circles above their heads. Use your primary attack key, RB for controller and right-click for mouse, to target your desired enemies. Targeting an enemy will automatically consume a chunk of the Assassin’s Focus meter, so I recommend choosing your targets carefully.

When you have selected all the targets you want to eliminate, press the ‘Launch’ button. Your game will enter a short animation showing Basim taking out your chosen targets in quick succession. Whenever I first used the ability, I wasn’t aware of how long the focus bar takes to refill, so I urge you to only use this ability whenever absolutely necessary.

How to upgrade your Assassin’s Focus in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can find the upgrade under the Phantom Skill Tree | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking Assassin’s Focus, you can upgrade your new ability in the Skills section of the character screen. From here, go down the Phantom Skill Tree until you spot the Assassin’s Focus Capacity 2 Skill. This ability gives you two extra chunks to your focus bar.

I find this upgrade extremely useful as I used the ability frequently, though this means I also often found myself with a depleted focus bar. Though it may seem minimal, the extra two squares added to the Assassin’s Focus meter helps immensely in taking out larger groups of enemies or using the ability more sparingly.

